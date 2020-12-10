Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

the-best-korean-food-in-nur-sultan
The best Korean food in Nur-Sultan
135
/

Yesterday at 12:02

The best Korean food in Nur-Sultan

Kannam Chicken, @astana.kannamchicken


kannam.jpg

Here you are offered to try the most delicious chicken in different cooking options.

Address: 10 Turkestan St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 747 189 26 76

Korean House, @korean_house_astana


korean house.jpg

By visiting Korean House you can discover the royal cook-house of Surasun, traditions and recipes and they'd like you to try classical dishes of Hansik, which still regards as the guarantee of health and longevity of the Koreans.

Address: 23 Turan Ave.; 62 Kabanbai Batyr Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 194 0908

Kakao Dak, @kakao_dak


kakao dak.jpg

This is a popular place among the residents of the capital. There is a pleasant atmosphere and, most importantly, a huge selection of Korean dishes.

Address: 6/3 Uly Dala St.; 5 Baitursynov St.

Opening hours: 10:30 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 775 392 17 03

Mi Gen, @migen_astana


migen.jpg

Korean restaurant that invites you to taste an unusual combination of European and Korean cuisine.

Address: 2/1 Kabanbai Batyr Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 701 773 24 47

Korean Mix,@koreanmix_nursultan


korean mix.jpg

A cozy cafe where delicious Korean dishes, ramen, barbecue chicken, and much more are prepared

Address: 24/3 Abylai Khan Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 775 600 99 88

Chim Chi, @chim_chi_cafe


chim chim.jpg

It is a great place to enjoy delicious Korean food. Here on the menu you will find everything from appetizers to main courses.

Address: 6 Tauelsizdik Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 778 589 64 96

Koreana, @koreanabbqastana


koreana.jpg

Koreana BBQ & SUSHI offers buffet all-you-can-eat for 4990KZT. Authentic Korean cousine and great choice of excellent sushi.

Address: 3 Munaitpasova St.

Opening hours: 17:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 701 570 28 28

#nursultan #koreancuisine #koreanfood #koreanfoodastana #ramen
