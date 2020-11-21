Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
the-best-italian-restaurants-in-kyrgyzstan
The best Italian restaurants in Kyrgyzstan
5
/

Today at 13:12

The best Italian restaurants in Kyrgyzstan

Cyclone, @cyclone.bishkek

Cyclone.jpg

Cyclone restaurant is a place where you can feel the spirit of real Italy. Exquisite dishes prepared according to traditional recipes will open a palette of flavors of Italian cuisine.

Address: 136 Chui Ave.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 700 533 633

Positano, @positano_bishkek

Positano.jpg

The restaurant offers an exquisite menu, a rich wine list, capable of satisfying the varied tastes of the most demanding guests.

Address: 109/3 Turusbekov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 702 617 000

Bellagio coffee, @bellagio_coffee

Bellagio coffee.jpg

In this cafe you will find delicious pasta, pizza and salads with delicious cheeses. It also serves delicious coffee in the city.

Address: 49 Manas Ave.; Erkindik Boulevard;

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts:+996 707 1 888

Первый сырный, @pervyi_syrnyi

pervyi_syrnyi.jpg

An interesting restaurant where cheese is prepared. Here you have to try delicious Italian pizza and nice lasagna.

Address: 53 Akhunbaev St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 704 537 000

Osh

Dolce Vita, @dolcevitaosh

dolce vita.jpg

A piece of Italy in Osh. Here they prepare real Italian pizza offer a wide variety of great pasta.

Address: 108a Shakirova St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 701 111 111

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#restaurant #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #restaurantsinbishkek #osh
Read this article
WHERE TO EAT KAZAKH CUISINE IN ASTANA
2099
The best pastry and confectionery cafe houses in Almaty
393
The best bakeries and pastry shops in Bishkek
239