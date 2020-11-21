the-best-italian-restaurants-in-kyrgyzstan

Cyclone, @cyclone.bishkek

Cyclone restaurant is a place where you can feel the spirit of real Italy. Exquisite dishes prepared according to traditional recipes will open a palette of flavors of Italian cuisine.

Address: 136 Chui Ave.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 700 533 633

Positano, @positano_bishkek

The restaurant offers an exquisite menu, a rich wine list, capable of satisfying the varied tastes of the most demanding guests.

Address: 109/3 Turusbekov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 702 617 000

Bellagio coffee, @bellagio_coffee

In this cafe you will find delicious pasta, pizza and salads with delicious cheeses. It also serves delicious coffee in the city.

Address: 49 Manas Ave.; Erkindik Boulevard;

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts:+996 707 1 888

Первый сырный, @pervyi_syrnyi

An interesting restaurant where cheese is prepared. Here you have to try delicious Italian pizza and nice lasagna.

Address: 53 Akhunbaev St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 704 537 000

Osh

Dolce Vita, @dolcevitaosh

A piece of Italy in Osh. Here they prepare real Italian pizza offer a wide variety of great pasta.

Address: 108a Shakirova St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 701 111 111