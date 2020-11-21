the-best-italian-restaurants-in-kyrgyzstan

Cyclone, @cyclone.bishkek
Cyclone restaurant is a place where you can feel the spirit of real Italy. Exquisite dishes prepared according to traditional recipes will open a palette of flavors of Italian cuisine.
Address: 136 Chui Ave.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 700 533 633
Positano, @positano_bishkek
The restaurant offers an exquisite menu, a rich wine list, capable of satisfying the varied tastes of the most demanding guests.
Address: 109/3 Turusbekov St.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 702 617 000
Bellagio coffee, @bellagio_coffee
In this cafe you will find delicious pasta, pizza and salads with delicious cheeses. It also serves delicious coffee in the city.
Address: 49 Manas Ave.; Erkindik Boulevard;
Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00
Contacts:+996 707 1 888
Первый сырный, @pervyi_syrnyi
An interesting restaurant where cheese is prepared. Here you have to try delicious Italian pizza and nice lasagna.
Address: 53 Akhunbaev St.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 704 537 000
Osh
Dolce Vita, @dolcevitaosh
A piece of Italy in Osh. Here they prepare real Italian pizza offer a wide variety of great pasta.
Address: 108a Shakirova St.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 701 111 111