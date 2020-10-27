Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

the-best-bakeries-and-pastry-shops-in-bishkek
The best bakeries and pastry shops in Bishkek
15
/

Today at 14:49

The best bakeries and pastry shops in Bishkek

Pastry House Kulikov, @kulikov_kg

Pastry House Kulikov,.jpg

One of the popular pastry house in Kyrgyzstan. There are big variety of pastry sweets, desserts, ice creams and many more. The pastry house also accepts orders for cakes.

Address: 147 Toktogulov St.; 217 Zhibek Zolu Ave.; 113/1 Ibraimova St.; 47 Usenbaeva St.; 57 Aitmatov Ave.; 109a Chuy Ave.; 41 Gorky St.; 7/2 7th April St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00

Contacts: +996 312 545 555

Nasha Marka, @nasha_marka

Nasha Marka.jpg

This is a pastry shop-cafe where you will find a wide variety of pastries and desserts. Also in the cafe you can treat yourself to delicious coffee and lemonade.

Address: 127 Gogol St.; 78/1 Moskovsky St.; 171/1 Yunusaliev St.; 14 Erkindik St.; 57 Aitmatov Ave.; 6 Baitik Batyr St.; 236 Toktogul St.; 101 Bokonbaeva St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 20:00

Contacts: +996 508 350 010

Lovely Cake, @lovelycake_kg

Lovely Cake.jpg

Beautiful pastry house that make different desserts. There is everything from your favorite chocolate desserts to cinnabons, brownies and crepe cakes. The pastry house also accepts orders for cakes.

Address: 49/1 Yunusaliev St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 20:00

Contacts: +996 553 354 004

Confectionery Factory Shirin, @kf_shirin

photo5242635981889318626.jpg

One of the popular places where the citizens can order a cake for any event. They also have their own coffee shop where you can enjoy delicious baklava.

Address: 74a Gagarin St.; 1 6th microdistrict

Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00

Contacts: +996 555 933 131

Konti Pastry, @konti_pastry

Konti Pastry,.jpg

It is the good pastry shop where you can order the cake for any event. They also conduct master classes on baking cakes and pastries.

Address: 49/2 7th microdistrict

Opening hours: 10:00 — 18:00

Contacts: +996 555 001 442

#bishkek #confectionery #cakesinbishkek #pastryshop #bakerybishkek
