facebook
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
tea-traditions-of-central-asia-harmony-of-taste-and-hospitality
logo
Tea traditions of Central Asia: harmony of taste and hospitality
Lifestyle

04.04.2025

Tea traditions of Central Asia: harmony of taste and hospitality

Tea in Central Asia is more than just a drink; it is a symbol of hospitality and cultural heritage. From Uzbekistan to neighboring regions, tea traditions reflect the richness of history and local customs.


Tea as a cultural symbol

In Central Asian countries, tea holds a central place in daily life. It accompanies both the start of the day and the end of a meal, serving as an occasion for meetings and conversations. This is especially evident in Uzbekistan, where tea drinking has become an essential part of culture and a symbol of hospitality.


Green and Black Tea: regional preferences

Green tea, known as kuk-choy, is the most popular choice in many regions of Uzbekistan and neighboring countries. It is valued for its ability to quench thirst and promote digestion. In Tashkent, however, black tea, called kora-choy, is preferred and enjoyed without any additives to savor its pure taste.


Rituals and tea etiquette

Tea drinking in Central Asia is accompanied by special rituals that highlight respect for guests:

Kaytarma. Before serving, tea is poured three times from the cup back into the teapot. This enhances the flavor of the drink and symbolizes the purity of relationships.

Amount of tea in the cup. Pouring a full cup is considered a sign that the host does not wish to frequently serve the guest. The less tea in the cup, the more welcome the guest is.

Serving tea. When offering a cup of tea, it is customary to place the right hand over the heart as a gesture of sincere respect for the guest.


Tea Houses — chaykhanas

Chaykhanas are an essential part of the cultural landscape of Central Asia. These are places where men gather to discuss news, play backgammon or chess, and enjoy a cup of tea. Chaykhanas symbolize the spirit of community and friendship.


Tea in different seasons

Interestingly, in Central Asia, tea is enjoyed hot in both summer and winter. In summer, hot tea promotes sweating, which helps the body cool down, while in winter, it provides warmth and improves circulation.

The tea traditions of Central Asia reflect the region's rich history and culture. They demonstrate deep respect for guests and the value of social interaction, making every tea gathering a special ritual that brings people together.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#traditions #culture #centralasia #lifestyle #tea
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Who's Who: Dildora Kasymova
Who's Who: Dildora Kasymova
7 documentaries and TV series that will help you organize your life
7 documentaries and TV series that will help you organize your life
Things to do in winter in Tashkent: fairs, ice towns, and winter attractions
Things to do in winter in Tashkent: fairs, ice towns, and winter attractions
10 Star Couples that everyone admires
10 Star Couples that everyone admires
10 successful athletes from Tajikistan who are a source of national pride
10 successful athletes from Tajikistan who are a source of national pride