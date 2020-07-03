talented-photographers-from-ufa-and-kazan









She is the founder of the Soul School photo school. Before that, she lived and worked as a photographer in Vietnam and Thailand. In 2019, she held a photo tour to Europe and Moscow. In 2019, she held a personal photo exhibition Ne Rabochaya Storona. Her works are published in regional and international magazines as Aksakov, Svadba na ura, Picton, Horizont.

Olga Laut, Kazan @laut_foodphoto

















He became interested in photography at school. Then he gradually studied computer-processing programs for photography. Ilya is a photographer in the Botanica club of Ufa. His photos were published in Italian Vogue.She has been doing photography for 10 years. Olga started in Moscow, in a unique photo studio, where the stars of the music and film industry often came to visit. When she had returned to Kazan. Than she began to take food photography.He is a photographer and videographer. For three years, he has developed a large portfolio with famous artists. At the age of 18, Danir founded production for advertising shooting, etc. He has filmed big city festivals like MegaUrbanFest and New Atlanta.From a very young age, she is interested in photo. She takes pictures in different styles. The main directions in photography are family and children, pregnancy and newborns, a woman's portrait photography. Moreover, she conducts filming of weddings, anniversaries, nikakhs, and christening.He has been professionally taking photos for 12 years. The main styles are family, wedding and portrait photography. For the last three years, he has also been photographing advertisements and calendars for the Planeta Fitness Kazan and creating a portfolio for athletes and business people. For example, recently he photographed for the young 17th champion of Russia in weightlifting.