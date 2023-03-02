Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
sufyan-mustafa-bin-uzayr-about-why-he-moved-to-kazakhstan-and-how-he-created-a-school-with-it-courses-in-kazakh
Sufyan Mustafa bin Uzayr about why he moved to Kazakhstan and how he created a school with IT courses in Kazakh
26

Sufyan Mustafa bin Uzayr

30 years old, Astana city, writer, teacher, entrepreneur, sufyanism.com

Main page
/
Inspiring guests

Today at 20:00

Sufyan Mustafa bin Uzayr about why he moved to Kazakhstan and how he created a school with IT courses in Kazakh

Before moving to Kazakhstan, Sultan Mustafa bin User lived in various cities and countries, working on writing books and doing business. Now he actively promotes the IT sphere among the youth of Kazakhstan.


About myself


I was born in India. I like to travel. I have lived in six countries on different continents.

First of all, I am a writer. I'm also a teacher and I like to teach people. I am also engaged in entrepreneurial activity. I haven't worked in a corporate environment for a single day in my entire career.

About the move and the first impression


The main reason for my move is curiosity. I was interested in Central Asia, especially Kazakhstan. The first time I came here was in April 2019, but I had to leave immediately due to business difficulties in Bahrain. The first real visit to Kazakhstan took place in April last year.

Before arriving, I read a lot of information about Kazakhstan. I was interested in the history of the country, and I learned a lot about it. As for other aspects, for example, how the lifestyle of local people is arranged, I was not prepared. I didn't have any Kazakh friends until I arrived.

Upon arrival, I did not experience a cultural shock, but I still got new sensations. You can read about Kazakhstan as much as you want. But when you come to the country, you realize that there are many things that at first glance seem completely different. The first thing I thought about Kazakhstan after arriving was a country with great potential and a small number of people.

Speaking of difficulties, at first I couldn't get used to the local food. I like everything spicy, but here the food is prepared differently. Another difficulty I have encountered is names. It was difficult to remember the person's full name. But now I'm used to everything.

About the activity


I devote most of my time to writing. I have written 50 books, published articles in several publications. I am currently writing a book about Kazakhstan.

6c7ec257f0fc82006814bb9659c43ab5.jpg

I am interested in teaching. I have five master's degrees and a doctorate. I have taught at four universities in Kazakhstan: Astana IT University, Lmu, KAZGUU and Turan Astana. I mainly teach information technology.

I also have an IT company in the field of education. We create software. We cooperate with local universities and focus on IT education and courses in the field of game development.

About Kazakhstan


I started exploring Kazakhstan in April last year. He visited Astana, Almaty, Turkestan, Kentau, Semey and Petropavlovsk. I like the atmosphere of the country. I like to study how the Kazakh people live.

3deca743a436c3cfb19ccf309f3ecc92.jpg

I am aware of the local customs. I tried all the traditional dishes: beshbarmak, lagman, manty. I really like the local cuisine. Sometimes friends say that I eat national Kazakh food more often than an ordinary Kazakh.

When I arrived in Kazakhstan, I didn't know anyone, I didn't speak Kazakh or Russian. But the people here are hospitable. Even if they don't know English, they use a translator to communicate with me. The Kazakh people are peaceful and kind. I can say that Kazakhstan is the friendliest country I have ever been to.

About the plans


In November, we opened an IT school. There are plans to launch it in different regions of Kazakhstan. At the moment, we are the only ones who conduct IT courses exclusively in Kazakh. We have foreign teachers from Germany, Russia, Singapore and India who teach local teachers in English and Russian. And those, in turn, teach students in Kazakh.

Plans for the near future in Kazakhstan are to focus on school. Because everything related to education is the core of my life.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #india #people #italianinastana #inspiringpeople
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Stories of expats: living in Arab country
1577
Expats in Singapore: what foreigners are interested in the island city-state
1772
The teacher from the USA about education in Kazakhstan and how to learn English fast
1927
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.