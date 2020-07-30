Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
KAZ RUS ENG

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

successful-young-directors-from-kyrgyzstan
Successful young directors from Kyrgyzstan
9
/

Today at 10:47

Successful young directors from Kyrgyzstan

Meerim Dogdurbekova, @meerim_dogdurbekova


 Мээрим Догдурбекова.jpg

Meerim Dogdurbekova is a film director. For the film Bakyt, she received Best short film prize at the Trans-Baikal International Film Festival in Chita. Also, it was shown at a film festival in France and took part in competitions in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, China, Australia, France.

Karash Zhanyshov


Караш Жанышов.jpg

Karash Zhanyshov is a young director. At the short film festival in Oberhausen, Germany, he received a special jury diploma for the short film Proshay. The director also won a prize at the international film festival in Moscow and Georgia.

Askar Nurakunuulu


Аскар Нуракун уулу.jpg

Askar Nurakunuulu is a young director. He is the winner of the Grand Prix of the Kazan International Festival for the film Kinoman. He took part in the creation of the films KurmanzhanDatka and Kok Boru.

Suium Sulaimanova, @suium_sulaimanova


Суйум Сулайманова.jpg

 Director Suyum Sulaimanova for her debut film My Friend - My Enemy won the Best Film prize in the Make a Film in 48 Hours competition and the Best Short Film at the International Asian Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Evgeni Chistyakov, @chistyakov.evgeni


Евгений Чистяков.jpg

Evgeni is a director and photographer. He shoots short films and documentaries. He received the Best Director prize for the film Tash-Kumyr at the Kyrgyzstan - the country of short filmsfilm festival.

Daniyar Abirov


Данияр Абиров.jpg

He is a director and winner of the Best Director awards and the First Step statuette at the Baiqonyr International Short Film Festival in Kazakhstan, the Best Short Film of the AkIlbirs national award. He is a participant of the Telemania film festivals in Moscow, International Changing Perspectives Film Festival in Istanbul.

#asia #kyrgyzstan #centralasia #director #movies
