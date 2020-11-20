Сonfectionery house and pastry cafes in Nur-Sultan

Tap Tatti, @taptatti
One of the most popular pastry houses offering a wide variety of custom-made pastries. They offer sweet pastries, cakes, cookies, and meat pies. Delivery included.
Address: 14g Kunaev St.; 36 Uly Dala Ave.; 51 Mangilik El Ave.; 4 Orynbor St.; 9/2 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.; 12 Korday St.; 25 Petrov St.; 13 Ualikhanov St.; 12 Imanov St.; 13 Musrepov St.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:30
Contacts: 8 705 755 68 15
Happy Cake, @happycake.kz
Famous confectionery house that offers great baked goods. Delivery and discounts for birthdays.
Address: 5a Akmeshit St.; 13 Kuishi Dina St.; 17 Zhenis Ave.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 20:00
Contacts: 8 707 777 11 44
Janzeto, @janzeto.kz
Beautiful confectionery house that offer huge variety of custom-made cakes and pastries. There you can find cheesecakes, cakes, cookies and many more. Delivery included.
Address: 11 Korgalzhyn Hwy.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00
Contacts: 8 701 257 99 57
Tika Cake, @tika.cake
Here you can order a cake for any occasion. You can also find delicious homemade cakes and pies. Delivery included.
Address: 9/2 Akmeshit St.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 20:00
Contacts: 8 775 078 17 78
Coffeeboom, @coffeeboom2010
It is the popular coffee house that offer delicious cakes and pastries. There are berry cheesecakes, chocolate cakes, cookies and many more.
Address: 28, Mangilik El ave; 22, Turan ave; 28, Zhenis ave; 10/1, Koshkarbayev ave; 62, Kabanbay batyr ave; 13, Dostyk st; 35, Beibitshilik st; 9, Sarayshyk st; 9, Dostyk st; 5b, Kabanbay batyr ave.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 707 313 02 02
Crepe Cafe, @crepecafe_kz
It is the nice and lovely cafe which offers best crepes with different sweet fillings. There are also delicious croissants, pastries and waffles.
Address: 12/1 Kunaev St.; 17 Mangilik El Ave.; 16 Imanova St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00
Contacts: 8 771 949 4949
La Tartine, @latartinebakery
A French bakery in the city offering a variety of sweet pastries. Here you can enjoy delicious donuts, waffles and cakes.
Address: 8/1 Dostyk St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 702 151 55 51
Le Dessert, @ledessert_astana
Another French bakery where you can enjoy delicious eclairs and even order a cake for any occasion.
Address: 18/1 Syghanaq St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00
Contacts: 8 707 201 82 62