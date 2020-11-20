Сonfectionery house and pastry cafes in Nur-Sultan

Tap Tatti, @taptatti







One of the most popular pastry houses offering a wide variety of custom-made pastries. They offer sweet pastries, cakes, cookies, and meat pies. Delivery included.

Address: 14g Kunaev St.; 36 Uly Dala Ave.; 51 Mangilik El Ave.; 4 Orynbor St.; 9/2 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.; 12 Korday St.; 25 Petrov St.; 13 Ualikhanov St.; 12 Imanov St.; 13 Musrepov St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:30

Contacts: 8 705 755 68 15

Happy Cake, @happycake.kz





Famous confectionery house that offers great baked goods. Delivery and discounts for birthdays.

Address: 5a Akmeshit St.; 13 Kuishi Dina St.; 17 Zhenis Ave.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 707 777 11 44

Janzeto, @janzeto.kz





Beautiful confectionery house that offer huge variety of custom-made cakes and pastries. There you can find cheesecakes, cakes, cookies and many more. Delivery included.

Address: 11 Korgalzhyn Hwy.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 701 257 99 57

Tika Cake, @tika.cake





Here you can order a cake for any occasion. You can also find delicious homemade cakes and pies. Delivery included.

Address: 9/2 Akmeshit St.



Opening hours: 09:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 775 078 17 78

Coffeeboom, @coffeeboom2010





It is the popular coffee house that offer delicious cakes and pastries. There are berry cheesecakes, chocolate cakes, cookies and many more.

Address: 28, Mangilik El ave; 22, Turan ave; 28, Zhenis ave; 10/1, Koshkarbayev ave; 62, Kabanbay batyr ave; 13, Dostyk st; 35, Beibitshilik st; 9, Sarayshyk st; 9, Dostyk st; 5b, Kabanbay batyr ave.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 707 313 02 02

Crepe Cafe, @crepecafe_kz





It is the nice and lovely cafe which offers best crepes with different sweet fillings. There are also delicious croissants, pastries and waffles.

Address: 12/1 Kunaev St.; 17 Mangilik El Ave.; 16 Imanova St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 771 949 4949

La Tartine, @latartinebakery





A French bakery in the city offering a variety of sweet pastries. Here you can enjoy delicious donuts, waffles and cakes.

Address: 8/1 Dostyk St.



Opening hours: 08:00 — 19:00

Contacts: 8 702 151 55 51

Le Dessert, @ledessert_astana





Another French bakery where you can enjoy delicious eclairs and even order a cake for any occasion.

Address: 18/1 Syghanaq St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 707 201 82 62