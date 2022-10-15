secrets-of-communication-in-central-asia

Have you already figured out the subtleties of business etiquette in Central Asia?







1. We meet the guest with a rich dinner, making you them fall in love with ourselves. And after a hearty lunch, partner will agree to any of your conditions.

2. Networking is in the blood of people from Central Asia. From strangers to best friends and future partners in half an hour.

3. "Never give up, bargain to the end", — is a rule that is taught here from the cradle.

3. Every resident of the region should know seven generations of his kind. Then, with any new acquaintance, you can find not only common interests, but also a strong family connection.

4. It is almost impossible to argue or quarrel with an Asian. We have a lot of words in our vocabulary that allow us to bypass sharp corners: buyyrsa, koremiz and others.

5. If an Asian decided to sell you something, most likely, he will sell. If he didn't sell, then he didn't really want to.

6. Asians don't like online shopping. And how to bargain with a system that immediately asks for a card number and withdraws the full amount?



