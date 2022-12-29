Results of the year. How esports and IT-sphere developed in Central Asia in 2022

Let's talk about the esports and technology events that we remember the most in the past year.





Kazakhstan

Winning esports tournaments

Kazakhstani Abai Khasenov @hobbitzce won the IEM Dallas tournament in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive discipline as part of Cloud9.

Aleksey Qikert Golubev @qikert won as part of the Outsiders at the main CS:GO shooter tournament — IEM Rio Major.

The national team of Kazakhstan in cyber discipline PUBG MOBILE Titan Gaming, @titangamingpm excelled at the 14th World Championship, which was held by the International Esports Federation. In addition, the team made it to the Global Championship 2022 in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile.





IT HR Community, @ihc_astanahub

The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups and EPAM Kazakhstan launched the IT HR Community, a joint project to create an open platform for offline and online meetings of experts and specialists in the field of personnel management.





Dolon, @dolon_tech

The MOST Ventures venture fund, the UMAY business angel club and a number of Kazakh investors have invested $500,000 in the Kyrgyz startup Dolon. It is the only geological data management system in the world that is completely based on cloud technologies.





TikTok StartUp Academy

Astana Hub, together with TikTok, launched the first educational program for Kazakh startups TikTok StartUp Academy in Kazakhstan. During the Academy, representatives of 218 startups learned how to achieve success on the platform and attract community attention to their product.





Kazakh fintech startup TypiPay has raised $1 million in investments. The investor was business angel Yerlan Issekeshev. TypiPay launched a payment service in public transport in ten cities of Kazakhstan.





Loca





The founders of the Loca startup project announced the launch of a Kazakh social network. The application focuses on the places, locations and establishments that users choose to visit.





Digital Bridge-2022, @digital_bridge_2022

The international forum on digital technologies and business Digital Bridge 2022 was held in the capital on September 28-29 and became the main IT event of the year.

The forum brought together almost 25,000 participants, 300 IT companies, 150 venture investors and business angels, over 300 speakers and 100 startups from 15 countries on its platform.





Cooperation with Microsoft





Kazakhstan and Microsoft signed a memorandum of cooperation. Kazakhstani schools will be able to use the Office 365 Education digital platform. Microsoft will also hold master classes for school teachers on the use of STEM in the educational process and make proposals for updating school programs in computer science.

Kyrgyzstan





Bakyt Emilzhanov, @w_zayac

Cybersportsman Bakyt Emilzhanov from Kyrgyzstan, known as W_Zayac, took second place in the Dota 2 World Championship - The International 2022 as part of the Team Secret team.





"Women Innovators"

The UNDP Regional Acceleration Program for Social Innovations BOOST held the Women Innovators initiative from Europe and Central Asia.

Among the winners are two startups from Kyrgyzstan: the Kyrgyz Space Program and WeinCrypto.

Uzbekistan





Esports is recognized as a separate sport





From 2023, three major tournaments will be held annually in traditional esports. In addition, at the Uzbek State University of Physical Culture and Sports, the direction of undergraduate education "Sports activities: cybersport" will be opened.





Startup Growth, @uzvc_sgp

The program from the UzVC venture fund is aimed at developing Uzbek startups and providing them with world-class experience. The fund selected ten startups to participate in the program. The teams were assisted in the development of the project, attracting investments, including those from abroad.

As a result, the online scooter rental service YOTO attracted $50,000 in investment from Aloqa Ventures. The initiative will become annual.





GAP





A new IT-club for women GAP has opened in Tashkent. The project is aimed at attracting women to the field of information technology. The main objectives of the club are to increase the level of IT literacy among women, provide them with the opportunity to study and find employment in the field.





IT Park, @itpark_uz

In 2022, the technopark of Uzbekistan opened a branch in Germany. He will be able to represent the interests of residents in the European Union and promote their services.

Together with Huawei, IT Park began opening BPO centers in two cities of Uzbekistan based on smart and green solutions.

BPO is one of the types of outsourcing, in which an organization transfers non-core business processes to another company.





Skills4Girls, @skills_for_girls

The project is being implemented with the participation of UNICEF. Within its framework, girls from 12 to 18 years old from Karakalpakstan, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya and Tashkent took courses in basic digital literacy and graphic design.

At the end of the course, the participants were given short text assignments. The winners of the highest scores were awarded certificates for training at IT Centers at IT Park at their place of residence.





Coozin, @coozin_uz

The Uzbek startup Cozin took second place among 18 participants in the final of the competition, held on November 28 in Rabat, Morocco. The project won $7000.