WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

restaurants-with-italian-cuisine-in-nur-sultan
Restaurants with Italian cuisine in Nur-Sultan
18
/

Today at 10:17

Restaurants with Italian cuisine in Nur-Sultan

La Bottega, @labottega.kz

LA BOTTEGA.jpg

La Bottega is an atmospheric restaurant of the true culinary tradition of Italy. This is a great place to have dinners with your family.

Address: 9 Dostyk St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 089 7977

Il Forno, @ilforno.kz

il forno.jpg

The name “il forno” from Italian is the oven around which the concept of the restaurant is built. The oven is located in the center of the hall in the open pizza kitchen, where guests can watch the pizza preparation process.

Address: 5g Saraishyk St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 02:00

Contacts: 8 700 580 00 08

La Rivière, @lariviereastana

La riviere.jpg

The restaurant which is located in The St. Regis Astana, now offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. La Rivière offers a Mediterranean menu and a wide selection of the finest cuisine and wine.

Address: 1 Kabanbay Batyr Ave., The St. Regis Astana

Opening hours: 07:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 778 114 41 11

Provino, @provinoastana

provino.jpg

Here guests can enjoy the excellent design of the premises, a cozy, friendly atmosphere, delicious cuisine and, of course, a huge selection of wine.

Address: 30 Kenesary St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 02:00

Contacts: 8 778 425 22 21

Felice, @felice_astana

felice.jpg

Excellent Italian restaurant that offer extraordinary meals with ordinary ingredients by Italian chef.

Address: 1 Saryarka Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 01:00

Contacts: 8 707 700 70 00

Del Papa, @del_papa

del papa.jpg

One of the most popular restaurants in the city, loved by residents and visitors alike. In this restaurant you can taste Neapolitan pizza and delicious pasta.

Address: 34 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.; 10 Republic Ave.; 9 Dostyk St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 701 740 43 99

Lugano, @restaurant_lugano

lugano.jpg

Here you will be greeted warmly, comfortably seated at the chosen table and offered a wine list. If you want to sit in a pleasant, relaxed atmosphere, visit this place.

Address: 39 Abay Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 700 769 10 13

Rafe Coffee&Food, @rafe.kz

rafe.jpg

An Italian cafe that offers a wide range of Italian cuisine. There are also many different desserts and coffees.

Address: 14 Kunaev St.; 16 Azerbaijan Mambetov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 7010 781 10 41

