WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

restaurants-photo-studios-spa-salons-new-places-in-astana-and-almaty
Restaurants, photo studios, SPA salons: new places in Astana and Almaty
Today at 19:45

Restaurants, photo studios, SPA salons: new places in Astana and Almaty

We talk about places that have recently opened in Astana and Almaty


Almaty


VERDE RESTAURANT, @verde_restaurantala

A new author's restaurant of European cuisine from Grand Mildom Almaty. The interior of the institution is made with an emphasis on green. The menu has about 40 dishes with notes of Spanish cuisine.

MR&MRS LEE, @mrandmrs_lee

New Asian street food at Restopark. MR&MRS LEE serves Chinese cuisine. Here you can order spicy chicken, fried rice with vegetables, tofu, bao and other menu items.

Kitchen, @kitchen_bistro_

A new establishment on the territory of "House on Baribaeva 36". This is a small open kitchen with guest seating and a homely feel. Kitchen is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 20:00.

ZENA, @zena.almaty

New lounge bar with author's cuisine and bar list. There is high-speed Internet here, and near each seat there is an outlet to which you can connect your device.

Astana

B&D FAMILY, @b.d_family

This is a family run cafe that is rapidly gaining popularity. Fast serving, friendly staff and excellent cuisine are guaranteed. Here you can relax with all family members. And a nice bonus will be a free game and weekly themed parties for children.

IMBIR PLATINUM, @imbir_platinum

Premium spa. Certified SPA-therapists from Thailand, a wide range of treatment programs and an aesthetic interior, like from Pinterest. Your back will definitely thank you.

New content studio, @newcontent_studio

A bright studio with a fresh renovation and a minimalist interior will be an excellent choice for any type of shooting. Now there is a promotional offer, when renting a studio for three hours, you get one more hour as a gift.

Gastro Pub Tower Lord, @towerpub_lordloft

For true connoisseurs of red meat, this place will definitely take not the last place. Atmospheric restaurant with affordable prices and delicious promotions will not leave even the most fastidious Garage resident hungry.

Light Solution Studio, @light_solution_studio

Absolutely new and unique studio in Astana with professional stage lighting. The studio has five filming locations, ranging from a green chroma key to a podcast area. There is a separate rental of light for the cinema.

Shukri Cafe, @shukri_cafe

Hearty breakfasts, helpful staff, high-quality aromatic coffee are waiting for you daily from 10:00 to 21:00. Visitors note the pleasant atmosphere of the institution and stable Internet in the form of free WI-FI.

