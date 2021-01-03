Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

restaurants-and-pubs-to-serve-steaks-in-almaty
Restaurants and pubs to serve steaks in Almaty
28
/

Yesterday at 10:20

Restaurants and pubs to serve steaks in Almaty

Vilka Steak & Burger, @barvilka

vilka.jpg

This is a family cafe. All meat is cooked in the Josper oven, so, meat and fish have a unique smell and taste, characteristic of food cooked on charcoal.

Address: 105 Kazybek Bi St., 164 Muratbaeva St.,

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 707 771 12 82, 8 707 222 45 80


Crudo Steak house, @parmigiano_group

curdo.jpg

The chef dexterously grills both classic and alternative steaks in any roast. Steaks are made from tender New Zealand and Kazakh grain and grass-fed beef.

Address: 17 Abai St., 263 Rozybakieva St. Mega Alma-Ata mall

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 705 111 31 31, 8 777 279 07 17


Gaucho Kitchen, @gaucho.kitchen

gaucho.jpg

Gaucho is a cozy meat point with big variety of steaks. There you can not only try juiciest steaks but also buy them. All steaks are grilled.

Address: 557 Seifullin St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 747 360 89 69


Line Brew Almaty, @linebrew_almaty

linebrew.jpg

This is one of the popular steak house in the city that offer big variety of nice and juicy steaks.

Address: 187a Nazarbaeva Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 701 742 06 86


Entrecote, @entrecotekz

entrecote.jpg

Restaurant steaks are presented in 12 positions. Each steak is a selection of meat and unique preparation. Here you can try horse meat steak, dry-aged steak, marbled beef steak and salmon steak.

Address: 132 Bogenbai Batyr St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 775 777 77 72


Beefeater, @beefeater_almaty

beefeater.jpg

This is one of the best steakhouses in Almaty. Here you will be offered to taste about 10 types of steaks from dry-age tomahawk to classic Rib Eyes.

Address: 43 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 700 355 03 28


Victory Pub, @victorypub

victory.jpg

A great place for lovers of a lot of meat. This all because Victory Pub serve a kilo of a Rib Eye.

Address: 238 Rozybakieva St.

Opening hours: 18:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 707 330 17 59

#almaty #kazakhstan #restaurant #cafealmaty
