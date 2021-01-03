restaurants-and-pubs-to-serve-steaks-in-almaty

Vilka Steak & Burger, @barvilka





This is a family cafe. All meat is cooked in the Josper oven, so, meat and fish have a unique smell and taste, characteristic of food cooked on charcoal.

Address: 105 Kazybek Bi St., 164 Muratbaeva St.,

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 707 771 12 82, 8 707 222 45 80

Crudo Steak house, @parmigiano_group





The chef dexterously grills both classic and alternative steaks in any roast. Steaks are made from tender New Zealand and Kazakh grain and grass-fed beef.

Address: 17 Abai St., 263 Rozybakieva St. Mega Alma-Ata mall

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 705 111 31 31, 8 777 279 07 17

Gaucho Kitchen, @gaucho.kitchen





Gaucho is a cozy meat point with big variety of steaks. There you can not only try juiciest steaks but also buy them. All steaks are grilled.

Address: 557 Seifullin St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 747 360 89 69

Line Brew Almaty, @linebrew_almaty





This is one of the popular steak house in the city that offer big variety of nice and juicy steaks.

Address: 187a Nazarbaeva Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 701 742 06 86

Entrecote, @entrecotekz





Restaurant steaks are presented in 12 positions. Each steak is a selection of meat and unique preparation. Here you can try horse meat steak, dry-aged steak, marbled beef steak and salmon steak.

Address: 132 Bogenbai Batyr St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 775 777 77 72

Beefeater, @beefeater_almaty





This is one of the best steakhouses in Almaty. Here you will be offered to taste about 10 types of steaks from dry-age tomahawk to classic Rib Eyes.

Address: 43 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 700 355 03 28

Victory Pub, @victorypub





A great place for lovers of a lot of meat. This all because Victory Pub serve a kilo of a Rib Eye.

Address: 238 Rozybakieva St.

Opening hours: 18:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 707 330 17 59