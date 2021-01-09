Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Restaurants and cafes in Bishkek that serve Korean cuisine
Today at 12:00

Restaurants and cafes in Bishkek that serve Korean cuisine

Kim’s, @kims_restokaraoke

Trendy Korean premium restaurant with live music. Here you can taste Korean cuisine. Keeping the tradition of cooking, professional chefs were able to present these dishes in a new light.

Address: 98/2 Yunusaliev Ave.

Contacts: +996 552 542 222


Chicken Star, @chickenstarkg

chiken star.jpg

This place is providing the best quality locally sourced chicken and drinks. They are dedicated to give the customers the quality food, drinks, and the best experience of joy.

Address: 36 Erkindik Ave.

Contacts: +996 558 041 111, +996 770 041 111


Tatami, @tatami_kafe_kg

Tatami.jpg

It is a great place to enjoy delicious Korean food. Here on the menu you will find everything from appetizers to main courses.

Address: 49 Baitik Baatyr St.

Contacts: +996 706 191 808


Silla, @silla_bishkek

silla.jpg

The interior of the restaurant will immerse you in some aesthetic quarter in Seoul. The restaurant menu is very varied and includes the very best Korean cuisine.

Address: 149 Yunusaliev Ave.

Contacts: +996 709 200 600


Kendjo, @kendjo.kg

Kendjo.jpg

This restaurant embodies the best traditions of Korean Home Cooking. The chefs at "Kendyo" will cook everyone's favorite Korean dishes quickly, satisfying and tasty.

Address: 30 Yunusaliev Ave.

Contacts: +996 559 903 330


Gang Nam, @korean.restaurant

Gang Nam.jpg

They offer delicious food prepared with quality fresh ingredients. There you find big variety of sushi, soups, and many more.

Address: 30 Elebayeva St.

Contacts: +996 777 922 002


Korean Cuisine House, @dkoreana21

Korean Cuisine House.jpg

Here you will find masterpieces from chefs and the entire gustatory palette of Asian cuisine: gedza, kimchi salad and, of course, special recipe ramen, which are very popular in Korea.

Address: 21 Yunusalieva Ave.

Contacts: +996 509 443 298, +996 559 443 298

#bishkek #cafeinbishkek #restaurantsinbishkek #koreancuisine #koreanfood
