restaurants-and-cafes-in-bishkek-that-serve-korean-cuisine

Kim’s, @kims_restokaraoke





Trendy Korean premium restaurant with live music. Here you can taste Korean cuisine. Keeping the tradition of cooking, professional chefs were able to present these dishes in a new light.

Address: 98/2 Yunusaliev Ave.

Contacts: +996 552 542 222



Chicken Star, @chickenstarkg





This place is providing the best quality locally sourced chicken and drinks. They are dedicated to give the customers the quality food, drinks, and the best experience of joy.

Address: 36 Erkindik Ave.

Contacts: +996 558 041 111, +996 770 041 111



Tatami, @tatami_kafe_kg





It is a great place to enjoy delicious Korean food. Here on the menu you will find everything from appetizers to main courses.

Address: 49 Baitik Baatyr St.

Contacts: +996 706 191 808



Silla, @silla_bishkek





The interior of the restaurant will immerse you in some aesthetic quarter in Seoul. The restaurant menu is very varied and includes the very best Korean cuisine.

Address: 149 Yunusaliev Ave.

Contacts: +996 709 200 600



Kendjo, @kendjo.kg





This restaurant embodies the best traditions of Korean Home Cooking. The chefs at "Kendyo" will cook everyone's favorite Korean dishes quickly, satisfying and tasty.

Address: 30 Yunusaliev Ave.

Contacts: +996 559 903 330



Gang Nam, @korean.restaurant





They offer delicious food prepared with quality fresh ingredients. There you find big variety of sushi, soups, and many more.

Address: 30 Elebayeva St.

Contacts: +996 777 922 002



Korean Cuisine House, @dkoreana21





Here you will find masterpieces from chefs and the entire gustatory palette of Asian cuisine: gedza, kimchi salad and, of course, special recipe ramen, which are very popular in Korea.

Address: 21 Yunusalieva Ave.

Contacts: +996 509 443 298, +996 559 443 298

