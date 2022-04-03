rector-of-yeoju-technical-institute-in-tashkent-about-the-first-private-university-in-uzbekistan

Zhanpolat Kudaibergenov, Rector of Yeoju Technical Institute In Tashkent, @ytit.uz





About myself

I am a simple, modest person and at the same time demanding of myself and others.

I like to travel and explore the world. And in every new country I must try the local cuisine. I was surprised and fascinated by Japan. For example, due to the fact that this country has a small territory, the whole life of people boils under the ground.

Patience helps me to overcome difficulties. Difficulties should be because of experience, character, useful skills are formed thanks to them. Without difficulties there is no development.





I like working with young people. I learn a lot from them myself. After all, to keep up with the times, you have to learn new things quickly and be receptive to change. Young people do it better than anyone else. It is also important for me to advise and help each young person to choose his or her main goal in life.

What makes me happy is achieving goals and helping others. I have been working in education since 2003, and in that time several dozen students I have taught have moved abroad and gotten jobs. It is nice that many of them thank me and appreciate my contribution to their development.

About the principles of life

My most important principle is to be honest. If there is honesty, the other issues will resolve themselves. The result will be depends on honesty.

Both in work and in my personal life I always adhere to the principles of respect and equality. They allow me to gather and lead the best team and environment.

All person's values are formed in the family. So, I like many people, have always looked up to my grandparents, parents, uncles, and other relatives who influenced my upbringing and character. I am proud of my paternal and maternal grandparents. They spent their entire lives studying, working, and raising 11 children each.

About work





I started working in higher education in 2003, when I decided to do science at the Tashkent Institute of Finance. Now I am the rector of Yeoju Technical Institute In Tashkent.

Our university is already four years old. I first heard about YTIT from the founder of a private university. He is my mentor, with whom I worked together. And when the development of non-state universities began to maintain competition in higher education in Uzbekistan, we came up with the idea of creating a private university.

The most difficult thing was to change the mindset of people and students. Because Yeoju Technical Institute In Tashkent is the first private university in Uzbekistan, people were wary of us. We had to tell them a lot about our educational system and values.

At Yeoju Technical Institute In Tashkent we do not impose anything on students. Students feel comfortable, as there are no restrictive measures. For example, there is no bell to announce the beginning or end of the class. The bell is a team method. We have a schedule, classrooms, subject, and instructor. Who needs to go, they go and study. Our university is for those who want to learn and reach certain heights.

We provide modern infrastructure, qualified teachers, most of whom have studied abroad. In the near future we plan to open a master's program and develop scientific activities.

The main evaluation of our activities is the success of the students



The fate of students is important to us. The main evaluation of our activities is the success of the students. That is why we help and assist students in the matter of employment. We go out to big companies and provide them with our best students. The first YTIT graduation will be this year, but most fourth-year students have already gotten jobs, and some students are paid by their employers.

My life's work is to help others learn and find themselves and their place in the world.