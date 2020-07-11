popular-lifestyle-bloggers-to-follow-on-instagram





Dinara Rakhimbaeva is a model and fashion blogger, founder of Muse atelier. She has more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram. She combines luxury items with mass-market clothing.









Aya Shalkar is a blogger, model and graphic designer from Almaty. She became famous after her photo was printed on the cover of the French magazine ZUT. She has more than 700 thousand followers on Instagram.









Ramina Taipova is a popular fashion blogger and model. She leads an active life, shows how she spends time with children, friends, and attends events. She has more than 600 thousand followers on Instagram.









Dimash is a popular Kazakhstani blogger based in Switzerland. He graduated from Boston Business School. He is a brand ambassador and model of luxury brands such as Audemars Piguet, Lamborghini, and Louis Vuitton.









Aylin Eleuqen-Iman is a fashion and lifestyle blogger. She has more than 600 thousand followers on her Instagram page. She often becomes a model for fashion photo shoots and advertising projects.









Aziza is a fashion and lifestyle blogger. She became popular thanks to funny videos on various topics. She has more than 300 thousand followers on her Instagram page. She shares her thoughts and recommendations with followers.