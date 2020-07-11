Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/1c3/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/1c3bc9e91517b0ba372863060e769e51.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
popular-lifestyle-bloggers-to-follow-on-instagram
Popular lifestyle bloggers to follow on Instagram
34
/

Today at 12:49

Popular lifestyle bloggers to follow on Instagram

Dinara RKH, @dinara_rkh


Dinara RKH.jpg

Dinara Rakhimbaeva is a model and fashion blogger, founder of Muse atelier. She has more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram. She combines luxury items with mass-market clothing.


Aya Shalkar, @aya_shalkar


Aya Shalka.jpg

Aya Shalkar is a blogger, model and graphic designer from Almaty. She became famous after her photo was printed on the cover of the French magazine ZUT. She has more than 700 thousand followers on Instagram.


Ramina Taipova, @taipovaaramina


Ramina Taipova.jpg

Ramina Taipova is a popular fashion blogger and model. She leads an active life, shows how she spends time with children, friends, and attends events. She has more than 600 thousand followers on Instagram.


Dimash Adilet, @dimashadilet


Dimash Adilet.jpg

Dimash is a popular Kazakhstani blogger based in Switzerland. He graduated from Boston Business School. He is a brand ambassador and model of luxury brands such as Audemars Piguet, Lamborghini, and Louis Vuitton.


Aylin Eleuqen-Iman, @aylishkin


Aylin Eleuqen-Iman.jpg

Aylin Eleuqen-Iman is a fashion and lifestyle blogger. She has more than 600 thousand followers on her Instagram page. She often becomes a model for fashion photo shoots and advertising projects.


Aziza Aybadullina, @twigbyzeezoo


Aziza Aybadullina.jpg

Aziza is a fashion and lifestyle blogger. She became popular thanks to funny videos on various topics. She has more than 300 thousand followers on her Instagram page. She shares her thoughts and recommendations with followers.

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakh #fashion #instagram #bloggers
Read this article
Dancer from New York about working with Madonna and Netflix
24
THE BEAUTY OF KAZAKH SONGS
3508
What to watch on the weekend: Academy Award nominees and Cannes Film Festival winners
404