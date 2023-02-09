News of Kazakhstan: achievements of Kazakhstanis and new air routes

We tell the most important news of Astana and Almaty.







Almaty entered the top 5 Asian cities most ready for digitalization. The level of digitalization penetration in Almaty is one of the highest in Kazakhstan. Today, 96% of public services in the city are provided in digital format, and this figure is only growing.





A digital twin will be created for Almaty. By autumn, it is planned to start creating a “digital twin” of the city, by analogy with such megacities as Singapore and Shanghai.





Askar Ilyasov received an award at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival in Mumbai. The event was held from 27 to 31 January. Askar Ilyasov was awarded in the category "Best Actor" for the film "Paralympic".





Zhanibek Alimkhanuly entered the top 3 of The Ring. Gennady Golovkin remains the leader of the middleweight boxing rating.





The Kazakhstan programming school QWANT entered the top 200 most promising EdTech startups in Europe. QWANT was launched in 2020. During this time, the school has trained more than 800 developers, 90% of them are employed in companies such as Kaspi, AIX, Halyk, Plug and Play Tech Center and others.





The virtual observatory project is being implemented in Almaty. A virtual observatory is a tool for evaluating astronomical observational data. The work is expected to be completed in November.





Almaty Airport International Terminal will start operating in the first half of 2024. The construction of the new terminal will significantly increase passenger traffic, expand the geography of flights, provide residents and guests of the metropolis with a high level of comfort.





Direct flights to Beijing from Astana will be launched on March 25. They will run three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.





A “super PSC” will appear in Kazakhstan. Different organizations will be concentrated in one building, so that all the needs of citizens that have arisen are resolved in one place.





Kazakh tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly won the first ITF Juniors title. The 14-year-old Kazakhstani became the winner of the ITF Juniors series tournament among players under 18 in the Slovak city of Trnava.





Kazakh developers have created speech recognition technology for Turkic languages. This multilingual model can become the basis for creating mobile applications. The main goal is to promote the image, including the Kazakh language.