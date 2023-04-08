new-international-flights-from-astana-and-almaty

We tell you what new flights will soon be launched from the largest cities of Kazakhstan.





FlyArystan has resumed flights from Almaty to Samarkand. The cost of a one-way ticket starts from 20,493 tenge. The ticket includes a random seat on board and one piece of hand luggage weighing up to 5 kg and measuring within 56*23*36cm. Flights between cities will depart twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays.





By the spring-summer season, new flights to Doha, Ankara, Medina, Baku and Dushanbe will be opened. In addition, the number of flights to Istanbul, Tbilisi, Phuket, Male, Delhi, Chengdu, London, Heraklion and Podgorica will be increased. Not only the airports of Almaty and Astana, but also those of Shymkent, Aktau and Turkestan will be involved.





The Malaysian low-cost airline Air Asia X is going to launch a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty, and the Thai carrier Thai Air Asia is going to launch a flight from Bangkok to Almaty. The Iranian company Qeshm Air plans to open a flight on the Almaty-Tokyo route, Omani SalamAir is launching a Muscat-Almaty flight from July 1.





Air Astana is working on the issue of operating two flights a week between Almaty and Tel Aviv.