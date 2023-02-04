New flights from Kazakhstan: Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo

2023 will give us more opportunities to travel. Many new flights are opening and the number of flights is increasing.





Beijing

From March 25, Air Astana will resume flights from Astana to Beijing. Flights will operate three times a week.





Yakutsk

Flights to Yakutsk can be launched from Astana and Almaty. Yakutia offers Kazakhstan cooperation in the fields of aviation, industry and jewelry production.





Doha

The number of flights between Kazakhstan and Qatar will be increased to seven. From 2023, there will be daily flights between the countries. Starting January 3, Qatar Airways has increased the number of scheduled flights between Almaty and Doha to seven per week.





Baku

Azerbaijan Airlines launches flights from Baku to Astana. Starting from March 16, the airline will start operating flights on the Baku-Astana-Baku route.





Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian low-cost airline Air Asia X plans to launch flights from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty from spring-summer navigation in 2023.





Tokyo

Qeshm Air plans to launch flights on the Almaty-Tokyo route using the 5th degree of freedom of air.