murad-buildings-and-7-more-building-companies-in-uzbekistan

We are telling what building companies operate in the market of Uzbekistan.





Murad Buildings





Murad Buildings is one of the most famous construction companies in Uzbekistan. It works in the market for 18 years. It features a smart approach to the construction of unique residential buildings that are innovative. For example, a developer is building duplex apartments or apartments with a terrace and panoramic views.

In total, the brand has 12 projects and 1,100 apartments sold. Murad Nazarov, founder and head of Murad Buildings, shares that from the very beginning the company has chosen the path of openness and transparency in all matters, and the main priority is to remain in close relations with guests, customers and partners.





NRG Uzbekistan

A new development companyin Uzbekistan was created on the basis of a partnership between Murad Buildings and a large construction holding BI Group in Kazakhstan.

Company is built on the basis of professional connections. It should serve as an impetus for the development of the construction industry in the two countries. Today, NRG is implementing four projects of residential complexes on the territory of Uzbekistan, using modern technologies.





Golden House





Development company has been operating in the country for over 10 years. It occupies one of the leading positions in the market.

Today, the brand builds comfort-class, business-class, premium-class housing, and also creates commercial real estate. The company follows trends and introduces innovations in the construction process.

About 25,000 people live in the houses built by the company.





Dream City Development

Dream City Development is a developer that creates high-end real estate. One of the leading construction companies in Uzbekistan.

According to the description, the mission of the company is to create an ideal city for living, working and leisure.

The brand creates residential and commercial real estate, cooperates with foreign specialists.





Bizning Uylar





Young brand was founded in 2019. They are creating comfortable and multifunctional real estate in the country. Focuses on people's needs and seeks a balance between comfortable housing and its affordability.





PREMIER HOUSE

Premier House is another young construction company that has been operating in Uzbekistan since 2020.

The development company creates residential and non-residential premises of high quality. They are building modern housing in prestigious areas of the capital.

One of the brand's goals is to change people's lives for the better.





Ulkan Development





Company was founded in 2003 by Aziza Kakhramonovna. Over 19 years of operation, the company's portfolio has been replenished with more than 50 government orders, including: the Poytaxt business center, the reconstruction of the NBU bank, the reconstruction of the SQB head building, the ONIKS Tashkent plant.

They implement complex and multitasking plans in the segment of construction, renovation and finishing. The brand strives to strengthen its name in the CIS construction market by providing quality services in a short time.





Discover Invest

Discover Invest was founded in 2008. According to the description, the main priority of the company is the pursuit of excellence. The brand also cares about the environment and takes full responsibility for the environmental aspects of the work.