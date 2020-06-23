movies-worth-waiting-till-the-end-of-2020

Mulan, July 23





Tenet, July 30





Bill and Ted, August 13





New Mutants, August 27





A Quiet Place part 2, September 3





The King’s Man, September 17





Wonder Woman 1984, October 1





Death on the Nile, October 8

Black Widow, November 5





The French Dispatch, November 12





Soul, November 19





Free Guy, December 10





West Side Story, December 17





Photo source:

kinopoisk.ru

Top Gun: Maverick, December 23





The movie is about a brave young girl who pretends to be a man in order to join the ranks of the army opposing the northern China invaders.The movie tells about a man who fights for the world salvation facing special time control technique.Friends Bill and Ted have a new journey through the ages in search of inspiration.Five young mutants, who are kept at a secret place, reveal their superpowers.The Abbott family continues to fight for life in complete silence. They discover that creatures hunting for sound are not the only enemies.The talented operative in the history of Kingsman super spy organizations has been drawn into the secret world of spies and killers.The continuation of the movie will unfold in the 80s. The Amazon Princess will face new challenges.Hercule Poirot investigates a mysterious murder on a Nile cruise.Natasha Romanoff will have to figure out her spy past and ruined relationships left in her life long before joining the Avengers team.The movie tells about the editors of the fictional American weekly magazine, whose office is located in France.A music teacher accidentally finds himself in a strange place where human hobbies, dreams come out.The movie tells about an ordinary bank employee who learns that everything around is part of a large video game where everyone can do whatever they want.The plot tells about the impossible love of a young man and a girl from two hostile groups.The action takes place 34 years after the events in the first movie. This time, robots can replace the pilots. And the main character returns to the helm to show top class.