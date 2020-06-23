Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

movies-worth-waiting-till-the-end-of-2020
Movies worth waiting till the end of 2020
74
/

Yesterday at 12:36

Movies worth waiting till the end of 2020

Mulan, July 23




The movie is about a brave young girl who pretends to be a man in order to join the ranks of the army opposing the northern China invaders.

Tenet, July 30




The movie tells about a man who fights for the world salvation facing special time control technique.

Bill and Ted, August 13




Friends Bill and Ted have a new journey through the ages in search of inspiration.

New Mutants, August 27




Five young mutants, who are kept at a secret place, reveal their superpowers.

A Quiet Place part 2, September 3




The Abbott family continues to fight for life in complete silence. They discover that creatures hunting for sound are not the only enemies.

The King’s Man, September 17




The talented operative in the history of Kingsman super spy organizations has been drawn into the secret world of spies and killers.

Wonder Woman 1984, October 1




The continuation of the movie will unfold in the 80s. The Amazon Princess will face new challenges.

Death on the Nile, October 8


Hercule Poirot investigates a mysterious murder on a Nile cruise.

Black Widow, November 5




Natasha Romanoff will have to figure out her spy past and ruined relationships left in her life long before joining the Avengers team.

The French Dispatch, November 12




The movie tells about the editors of the fictional American weekly magazine, whose office is located in France.

Soul, November 19




A music teacher accidentally finds himself in a strange place where human hobbies, dreams come out.

Free Guy, December 10




The movie tells about an ordinary bank employee who learns that everything around is part of a large video game where everyone can do whatever they want.

West Side Story, December 17


Вестсайдская история.jpg
Photo source: kinopoisk.ru

The plot tells about the impossible love of a young man and a girl from two hostile groups.

Top Gun: Maverick, December 23




The action takes place 34 years after the events in the first movie. This time, robots can replace the pilots. And the main character returns to the helm to show top class.

