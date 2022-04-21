Modern workspaces in Bishkek — 5 city co-working spaces

5 places in Bishkek where you can comfortably work and make interesting acquaintances.





WORK POINT, @workpoint.kg





Here freelancers, aspiring businessmen, and programmers can find everything they need to work comfortably. The co-working space is equipped with modern equipment for presentations and business meetings. There is an option of a free trial day. You can also use the kitchen, printer and scanner, work in the meeting room. The interior is designed in an industrial style.





ololo creative hubs, @ololocity

Ololo is a network of creative hubs that is popular in Kyrgyzstan. The company has launched several projects for freelancers and in the future plans to create a city for digital nomads.

Here you can work in an open space, but there are also separate workspaces, conference rooms, and meeting rooms. The coworking works not only in Bishkek, but also in Osh and, on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul. It is possible to book suitable location online. This year the company will launch the largest creative hub in Kyrgyzstan — ololo Planet.





In October 2021, the Innovation Center opened in Bishkek. The paper fund of the State Patent and Technical Library was digitized, and the freed space was re-equipped. Now there is a laboratory for prototyping projects, a co-working area, a conference hall, and rooms for meetings.

The co-working has two floors. On the first floor you can work in open space. There are separate office spaces. Also, smart boards, printer, computer. The second floor is fully equipped as an open space.





The co-working space is located near the Botanical Garden and Asanbay Park. Building is located on the 12th floor with a beautiful view from the panoramic windows. There is space for events, kitchen, green island, meeting rooms and more. The interior is designed in a modern style. Various types of subscriptions are available for guests to visit.





COWORKING SPACE SABI, @coworking_space_sabi

Stylish room on Radischeva Street. Workplaces are equipped with modern computers and office equipment. There is a cozy courtyard where you can have a coffee, a stylish kitchen with a dining area, a refrigerator, a microwave oven. You can play a game of PlayStation during lunch. There's even a walk-in shower in the collaboration room. The design is done in light colors with bright accents.