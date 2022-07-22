Lakes, rivers, waterfalls and outdoor pools: where to hide from the heat in Almaty

Summer is not summer without vacations, traveling and having fun. We tell you what lakes, rivers, waterfalls and outdoor pools there are in Almaty.







Outdoor pools





Secret_Garden_Almaty, @secret_garden_almaty

A recreation area with a swimming pool, barbecues, cots and a menu. A great place to relax with friends or family. It is located just five minutes from Al-Farabi. Beautiful landscape with a view of the city will not leave you indifferent. The discount system works.





Farm House, @farmhouse_kz

The swimming pool on the territory of the country family complex FarmHouse is open every day from 09:00 to 20:00. There are trestles, gazebos, baths. Animators work on weekends.





Eight Lakes, @8ozer

Beach club is located in the very center of the Eight Lakes complex and accommodates up to 2000 visitors. The territory consists of a beach area, three swimming pools: two adults and one child. Changing rooms, sun beds, tents and VIP tents, as well as bars Sultan and Timudzhin are available for guests.





Pervomayskie Prudy, @pervomayskie_prudy

The pools at the Pervomaisky Ponds are open from Wednesday to Monday. Tuesday is a technical day. Opening hours: from 10:00 to 20:00. Water temperature in the pools is regulated. There are bungalows, deck chairs, hammocks and much more on site.





Hawaii Miami Aquapark Spa, @miami_hawaii_aquapark

Hawaii Miami Aquapark Spa is an all-season water entertainment complex. The complex has unique wave pools with 14 types of waves, bars and restaurants, a summer water park and a SPA center.





Sadu, @saduhotel_almaty

Sadu Hotel has a heated outdoor pool, which can be used in any weather. The water temperature reaches 25 degrees. Pool is open daily from 09:00 to 18:00. There are sun loungers and a bar.





Timatey, @timateyalmaty

The Timatey Family Recreation Center has eight swimming pools, a Turkish hammam, a Russian steam room, Finnish and Himalayan saunas, as well as ginger and salt pools. SPA treatments are available. There is a cafe.

Lakes, rivers, waterfalls





Lake Issyk

There is a legend that the lake was formed as a result of the collapse of a powerful avalanche about eight thousand years ago. Now Issyk is one of the main attractions and business cards of the city. The lake is located on the territory of the Trans-Ili Alatau, 70 kilometers from the city. It can be easily reached by car.





Turgen Gorge

Turgen gorges are one of the most beautiful places in the Trans-Ili Alatau. Here you can admire the Bear Waterfall, stroll through the archaeological monuments of the Saka culture, see the monument to the Golden Man.

On the way to the gorge, you can stop at a trout farm, where there is an opportunity to fish and eat fresh fish.





Kaindy Lake

Kaindy Lake is located 11 kilometers from the village of Saty in Almaty region, at an altitude of 1667 meters above sea level. It was formed only about 100 years ago as a result of an earthquake.





Lake Tuzkol

Translated from Kazakh, Tuzkol means Salt Lake. It offers a stunning panorama of the ridges of the Central Tien Shan. The concentration of salt in the lake varies depending on the time of year.





Bartogai reservoir

The reservoir is located in the Enbekshikazakh district, at an altitude of 1010 meters above sea level. In winter, water is stored here to feed the fields. Rafting on the Chilik River can be organized.





River Ili

Ili — the largest river Zhetysu. Tamgaly-tas rocks are located on the river bank near Almaty. Here you can look at ancient petroglyphs and later rock carvings. You can also visit the popular scenery City of nomads.





Kolsai Lakes

The Kolsai Lakes are a system of three lakes in the Northern Tien Shan. From the Kazakh language, Kolsai can be translated as Lake in the gorge. The water in the lakes constantly changes color depending on how the rays of the sun fall: from pale blue to rich emerald.





Tekes Waterfall

Tekes Waterfall is located in Kegen district, 300 kilometers from Almaty. The road to it passes through picturesque meadows. The waterfall is one of the main tributaries feeding the Ili River.





Butakovsky waterfall

Butakovsky waterfall is one of the most popular waterfalls located near Almaty. The height of the waterfall is 25 meters. According to one theory, the name comes from the word Butak, which translates from Kazakh as branch.





Black Waterfall

The Black Waterfall is located at an altitude of 2650 meters above sea level. He got his name from the color of the rocks, from the height of which water falls. You can see the waterfall in late spring and summer. In winter, the water does not freeze.





Big Almaty Lake

The Big Almaty Lake is located 15 kilometers from the city limits, at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level. Around the lake there are picturesque mountain peaks: Tourist with a height of 3954 meters above sea level, Lake — 4110 meters and Peak of the Soviets — 4317 meters.





Terrencourt

The upper part of the Terrencourt is located next to the AV restaurant at 310 Kerey-Zhanibek Khandar, and the lower part is behind the Arman cinema at 104 Dostyk Avenue. The length is 4.5 kilometers. The word Terrencourt consists of the French terrain — terrain and the German kur — treatment, which means Treatment by terrain.





Kapshagai

Kapshagai is a large reservoir with a length of more than 100 kilometers, located in the Almaty region. There are many beaches and recreation areas.