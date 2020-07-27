Kyrgyz in world cinema: Mulan, Dragon Blade, Kitchen

Zhannat Kerimbayev

















Elchoro Kurman

















Zhannat Kerimbayev is a screenwriter, comedian, and actor. He was a scriptwriter of the series Kitchen, Hotel Eleon, Grand. He starred as an engineer in the series Hotel Eleon.Zhanyl Asanbekova is a Russian film actress. She became famous after her role in the TV series Kitchen. She also starred in TV series and films as Kitchen in Paris, Together Forever, I Will Get Married, Wake Me Up.Aziz Beishenaliev is a Kyrgyz actor, presenter, director. He is known for Russian TV series and films Escape-2, Paragraph 78, Kazakhstani films Amanat, Mustafa Shokai, Liquidator. In his filmography, there are more than 40 roles.Erlan Zhanyshbek uulu is a stuntman of the Kazakhstani Company Nomad Stunts. He took part in the filming of the Disney movie Mulan. Also as a stuntman, he took part in the films Tobol, Kazakh Khanate, Forbidden Dances and Tomiris.Elchoro Kurman is an ethnic Kyrgyz actor from China. In 2015, he co-starred with Jackie Chan in Dragon Blade. He also starred in the Chinese film Seven Lakes.Kyrgyzstani Nurmukhamed Zhumabekov starred in the Turkish historical series Kurulus Osman, in the continuation of the series Dirilis: Ertugrul.