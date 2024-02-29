kyrgyz-folk-musical-instruments

Music is an important part of the heritage of any nation. Kyrgyzstan has a number of musical instruments, the sound of which perfectly conveys emotions, feelings and moods. We will tell you more about them.





Komuz





A three-stringed musical instrument, usually made in pear shape. Its first mention can be found in the writings of Sima Jian, in the second century BC. The average length of the komuz is 85-90 centimeters.

Professional performers play the instrument in different ways: they hold it at an angle, juggle it sideways or even turn it face down. The sound of the komuz is usually soft and soft.





Kyyak or Kyl-kyyak

A bowed instrument with two strings. It is usually made of eel or walnut wood, and horsehair is used for the strings. The kyyak is no more than 70 centimeters long and 15-20 centimeters wide.

The kyyak is played in a sitting position with the lower part of the instrument resting on the knee. It produces muffled sounds.





Kearney





The kerney is widespread among all Turkic peoples. It is considered a national instrument in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and not only. It is a copper pipe, which is used as a crucible.

The instrument can be straight or curved. Depending on the structure, the sound may vary, but it is usually low and powerful.





Sybyzgy





Another instrument widespread among the peoples of Central Asia. It resembles a flute, about 40-45 centimeters long with 8-10 holes.





Surnai





A lingual wind musical instrument made of wood. It is about 45-60 centimeters long.

The surnai was used together with the kernei and sybyzgy in an orchestra, for signaling during hikes or big festivals.





Chopo choor

A wind musical instrument that is made of clay.

To play the chopo choor, it must be held to the lips and blown through the holes along its length. The sound is clear and resonant.





Dobulbas





The percussion instrument is a round drum that is covered with camel or horse skin. Its height does not exceed 70 centimeters.

Dobulbas is played with hands, special sticks or the handle of a kamcha. Drum sounds were often used both at festivals and during military campaigns.





Temir komuz

A stylized instrument made entirely of metal. It is an elongated structure with tapered ends. In the middle is a steel plate, which is used as a tongue.

Temir komuz was often used during plays and musical performances.