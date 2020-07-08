kazakhstani-photographers-who-work-abroad





A professional photographer from Kazakhstan lives in New York. Takes portrait and street photos, as well as unexpected wedding photoshoots. He captured many celebrities.









Photographer from Almaty. Now lives in London. He used to do fashion photography. Together with his wife, Mika, he is actively engaged in creative work. Their works have been exhibited in London, Amsterdam, and Beijing, and published in Wonderland Magazine, Gup Magazine, and Vogue Italia.









A professional photographer from Nur-Sultan. She lived in the USA and Switzerland, currently lives in Bali. Takes beautiful portrait photos.









A photographer from Nur Sultan. Now lives in Prague. She takes wedding photoshoots. On Instagram, she shares beautiful pictures of happy couples.









Photographer and art director studied in Almaty. Now lives in New York. He takes pictures for many magazines, including Harper's BAZAAR, Esquire, Vogue Italia, L'Officiel, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health