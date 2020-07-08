Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/746/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/7464a0325eee9c5cf38168aa88dcfda3.png
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
kazakhstani-photographers-who-work-abroad
Kazakhstani photographers who work abroad
38
/

Today at 12:50

Kazakhstani photographers who work abroad

Arken Avan, @newyorkfaces


Аркен Аван.jpg

A professional photographer from Kazakhstan lives in New York. Takes portrait and street photos, as well as unexpected wedding photoshoots. He captured many celebrities.


Bakhtiar Berkin, @bberkin1


Бахтияр Беркин.jpg

Photographer from Almaty. Now lives in London. He used to do fashion photography. Together with his wife, Mika, he is actively engaged in creative work. Their works have been exhibited in London, Amsterdam, and Beijing, and published in Wonderland Magazine, Gup Magazine, and Vogue Italia.


Natalie Karpushenko, @nataliekarpushenko


Натали Карпушенко.jpg

A professional photographer from Nur-Sultan. She lived in the USA and Switzerland, currently lives in Bali. Takes beautiful portrait photos.


Marina Bida, @b_marina_s


Марина Бида.jpg

A photographer from Nur Sultan. Now lives in Prague. She takes wedding photoshoots. On Instagram, she shares beautiful pictures of happy couples.


Roman Varlamov, @varlamov_roman


Роман Варламов.jpg

Photographer and art director studied in Almaty. Now lives in New York. He takes pictures for many magazines, including Harper's BAZAAR, Esquire, Vogue Italia, L'Officiel, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #creative #photographers #vogue
Read this article
Top 5 Almaty architectural landmarks in the lens of local photographers
453
3 KIDS-AND-BABY APPAREL DESIGNERS ON THEIR WORK
808
Luxury and modern: Emirati and Saudi fashion brands
450