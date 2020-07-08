kazakhstani-photographers-who-work-abroad

Arken Avan, @newyorkfaces
A professional photographer from Kazakhstan lives in New York. Takes portrait and street photos, as well as unexpected wedding photoshoots. He captured many celebrities.
Bakhtiar Berkin, @bberkin1
Photographer from Almaty. Now lives in London. He used to do fashion photography. Together with his wife, Mika, he is actively engaged in creative work. Their works have been exhibited in London, Amsterdam, and Beijing, and published in Wonderland Magazine, Gup Magazine, and Vogue Italia.
Natalie Karpushenko, @nataliekarpushenko
A professional photographer from Nur-Sultan. She lived in the USA and Switzerland, currently lives in Bali. Takes beautiful portrait photos.
Marina Bida, @b_marina_s
A photographer from Nur Sultan. Now lives in Prague. She takes wedding photoshoots. On Instagram, she shares beautiful pictures of happy couples.
Roman Varlamov, @varlamov_roman
Photographer and art director studied in Almaty. Now lives in New York. He takes pictures for many magazines, including Harper's BAZAAR, Esquire, Vogue Italia, L'Officiel, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health