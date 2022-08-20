«Kazakhstan is a country with a rich culture and modern people,» — a foreigner from India about life in Almaty

Anjan Ghosh's name can be found in the publications of the world's best scientific journals in the field of management. Today he is the director of the research center at the Narxoz University Business School. We talked with him about his activities and impressions of Kazakhstan.







About myself

I was born and raised in India, received an education in physics. By the time I received my master's degree, the rapid development of the IT industry began in my country. During this period, I founded an E-Learning Center, which I later sold. For the next few years, I worked in large IT companies, advised on business development issues.

In 2010, I left my job in corporations and entered the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta — one of the best business schools in the world. I received a PhD in social entrepreneurship and strategic management and remained a lecturer at the university.

About moving

I once attended a UN workshop in Istanbul. My roommate turned out to be a scientist who grew up in Central Asia and conducted research in this region. He told me a lot of interesting things. A few years later, this man, having become the dean of the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek, invited me to participate in the creation of an educational program in the field of social entrepreneurship. In 2017, I spent my first week in Central Asia.

I liked Bishkek. It reminded me of my childhood. At one time, India was heavily influenced by the Soviet Union, so many things were familiar to me.

From a professional point of view, it was not easy. It turned out that management is taught in Kyrgyzstan in a completely different way than in the rest of the world. At that time, historical cases were not used here to explain the theory.

In 2019, I got a call from a former roommate again. As the dean of the Narxoz business School, he invited me to Almaty. There was the same difficulty here — the lack of case studies in teaching. I moved because I liked Central Asia. In addition, I felt that I could develop a level of education in the field of management.

About the activity

Today I am a professor at the Narxoz University Business School. I teach courses in entrepreneurship and management.

I am also the director of Silk Route Case Center. The Center conducts research in local organizations. The obtained results are published in the leading scientific journals of the world. This is how the very cases that are needed to teach management to students are created. We also teach this to students and teachers. We conduct methodological trainings throughout Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan met me kindly

In three years, we have received several international awards. I can say that today the Center is not only a physical platform. This is a social movement, a community that anyone who wants to conduct research can become a member of.

We are bringing Kazakhstan to the world level of management teaching. We inspire students to achieve their goals and unlock their potential.

I also act as the founder of the Research Center at Nazarbayev University and teach courses as a visiting professor at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

About Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan met me kindly. This is a country with a rich culture, which teaches young people to respect their elders, to provide hospitality. At the same time, I see modern students and well-educated colleagues.

I have been living in Kazakhstan for the last three years, I consider myself a Kazakhstani. A lot has changed during this time. There are more people who positively assess the future of the country.

I see great interest in Kazakhstan from the world scientific community. Researchers from all over the world are attracted by the potential of the country.

I love Almaty. This city has become my home. But I notice that recently the development has become unplanned. Sometimes new buildings overshadow the beauty of nature.

I like to travel around Kazakhstan by train — here you can meet interesting people. I have been to Astana, Shymkent, Aktau. Every weekend I visit small villages in the Almaty region. I like to study society. Instead of visiting tourist attractions, I'd rather go to the local bazaar. Flea market is one of my favorite places. Each part of it is like a separate city.

About the plans

Recently, my article was published by the Academy of Management Journal, one of the best publications in the world. I started my work back in India, so it is connected with this country. My goal is to create a study of the same level, but about Kazakhstan.

I will continue to work at the Center and help students achieve their goals.

There are many offers from different organizations. In the future, I want to create a network of Centers at universities in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan that will bring Central Asia to the world level in the field of management teaching.