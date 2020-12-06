Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Italian restaurants in Tashkent
Yesterday at 14:00

Italian restaurants in Tashkent

L’Opera, @loperatashkent


This is one of the best restaurant that offer Italian dishes. There you can taste good Italian food enjoying ambiance superb.

Address: 17 Islam Karimov St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 95 198 08 88

CoffeeWine, @coffeewine.uz


One of the most popular restaurants for author's, European, Italian cuisine. Here you can enjoy an atmospheric evening with a glass of wine.

Address: 24a Abdulla Kahhora St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 90 357 5343

Giotto, @giottoristorante.uz


This is a restaurant-pizzeria of the Giotto chain. This restaurant offer more than 15 types of Neapolitan pizza, pasta, risotto, delicious seafood dishes, and much more.

Address: 33 Shahrisabz St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 78 122 54 58

Ristorante Positano, @positano_rest

This is an exquisite Italian restaurant. Here you can taste different seafood dishes.

Address: 38a Taras Shevchenko St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 300 01 11

Pizzeria Bella Napoli, @bellanapolitashkent


An Italian cafe pizzeria with a huge selection of different pizza flavors. There is also pasta and salads with Italian cheeses.

Address: 63 Sh.Rustaveli St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: + 998 71 253 91 83

Basilic restaurant, @basilic_rest


This is a popular restaurant in the city. The restaurant offers a large selection of Mediterranean Italian cuisine and fish dishes.

Address: 19 Amir Temur St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 233 99 05

