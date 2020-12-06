italian-restaurants-in-tashkent

This is one of the best restaurant that offer Italian dishes. There you can taste good Italian food enjoying ambiance superb.

Address: 17 Islam Karimov St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 95 198 08 88

One of the most popular restaurants for author's, European, Italian cuisine. Here you can enjoy an atmospheric evening with a glass of wine.

Address: 24a Abdulla Kahhora St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 90 357 5343

This is a restaurant-pizzeria of the Giotto chain. This restaurant offer more than 15 types of Neapolitan pizza, pasta, risotto, delicious seafood dishes, and much more.

Address: 33 Shahrisabz St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 78 122 54 58

Ristorante Positano, @positano_rest

This is an exquisite Italian restaurant. Here you can taste different seafood dishes.

Address: 38a Taras Shevchenko St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 300 01 11

Pizzeria Bella Napoli, @bellanapolitashkent

An Italian cafe pizzeria with a huge selection of different pizza flavors. There is also pasta and salads with Italian cheeses.

Address: 63 Sh.Rustaveli St.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: + 998 71 253 91 83

This is a popular restaurant in the city. The restaurant offers a large selection of Mediterranean Italian cuisine and fish dishes.

Address: 19 Amir Temur St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 233 99 05