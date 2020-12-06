italian-restaurants-in-tashkent

L’Opera, @loperatashkent
This is one of the best restaurant that offer Italian dishes. There you can taste good Italian food enjoying ambiance superb.
Address: 17 Islam Karimov St.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 95 198 08 88
CoffeeWine, @coffeewine.uz
One of the most popular restaurants for author's, European, Italian cuisine. Here you can enjoy an atmospheric evening with a glass of wine.
Address: 24a Abdulla Kahhora St.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 90 357 5343
Giotto, @giottoristorante.uz
This is a restaurant-pizzeria of the Giotto chain. This restaurant offer more than 15 types of Neapolitan pizza, pasta, risotto, delicious seafood dishes, and much more.
Address: 33 Shahrisabz St.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 78 122 54 58
Ristorante Positano, @positano_rest
This is an exquisite Italian restaurant. Here you can taste different seafood dishes.
Address: 38a Taras Shevchenko St.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 99 300 01 11
Pizzeria Bella Napoli, @bellanapolitashkent
An Italian cafe pizzeria with a huge selection of different pizza flavors. There is also pasta and salads with Italian cheeses.
Address: 63 Sh.Rustaveli St.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00
Contacts: + 998 71 253 91 83
Basilic restaurant, @basilic_rest
This is a popular restaurant in the city. The restaurant offers a large selection of Mediterranean Italian cuisine and fish dishes.
Address: 19 Amir Temur St.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 71 233 99 05