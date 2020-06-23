interesting-stories-of-moving-to-the-most-populated-country-in-the-world





I have many after seven years. I am writing a book about it both English and Turkish but I can briefly say that when someone scammed me and I lost most of my savings, my first Chinese friend, one of my best friends now, offered to lend me money when I did not even ask for it even though she was earning less than me. I was amazed how she saved me from a free fall.



I lived there all my life. After graduating from high school I decided to take a leap and move to China. Now, I just graduated from university with a bachelor’s degree and am looking for a job before continuing my studies with a master’s degree.I moved to Beijing in 2015 to be an au pair in two local families. After 7 months in Beijing, but the next August I moved again, this time to Macau, a special administrative region of China, to study my bachelor’s degree.In both I was amazed. I have always wanted to live in a big metropolitan where skyscrapers surround you and it seems like the city never sleeps. Beijing was very grand but also had some negatives, such as very bad air pollution, metros, full busses, and horrible traffic. Macau on the other hand was clearly more convenient and not as traditionally Chinese. I loved the flashing casino lights, colorful Portuguese-style buildings and the presence of the ocean.Sometimes I got very lost in the big city and just had to find my way back without anybody’s help. Also, my first host family lived far from the city central so I could not go out much. Luckily, the second family, where I lived in a very good location and I got to explore the city freely. I do not think I had any major difficulties in Macau.In Beijing you always have to fight your way into busses and metros, otherwise you cannot get in. In Mainland China, foreigners get a lot of attention and it was very strange and many times uncomfortable to me when people just kept staring at me or took photos without permission. When I moved to Macau, I felt more at home than in Beijing. Macau is more international and because of the Portuguese history, more similar to Europe.China is big and has many different regions, so it is difficult to describe Chinese people as a whole. Overall, I would say that they have a lot of respect for their own culture and traditions and are hardworking people.I really like the food, big cities, how you can see traditional temples and skyscrapers next to each other and just the general feeling I have here.We did many traditional things and drank baijiu — Chinese rice wine for 11 days straight.I work as a teacher. I enjoy travelling, it allows me to learn about the world, different cultures and have a variety of experiences. For this reason, I decided to go to China I lived and worked in China as a teacher for a full year just before the pandemic.. It is a country with beautiful mountain views, greenery, historic sites such as the temples and kingdoms and beaches too.Another thing was the abundance of food and resources I saw: we all know China’s population is over a billion, I used to think is there is enough food to go round.It was frustrating at times, which pushed me to learn quickly the language coupled with the use of translation apps, interaction with people became easy.I enjoyed exploring their culture through food, I have had all the types of Chinese noodles and rice you can think of, used the chopsticks, and drank some locally made Chinese wine.As a foreigner, it takes some time to adjust. In China, I lived in a small city where there were few foreigners, which meant that I became somewhat of a celebrity. People wanting to take pictures or chitchat because I was a foreigner and, not just any foreigner but an African. It had its benefits, like discounts at stores or recreational centers, this worked in their favor as a business.You can make hotel and flight bookings on it, transfer money and shop with it. Another cool aspect was how affordable the cost of living in China and the variety of options when it came to shopping, I was spoilt for choice.. Body type or body shame is not a thing. There are professionals to scrub, bathe and massage you then, have a full meal after which you can decide to sleep there or go home — I was at the bathhouse as often as I could.I am an entrepreneur and educator. I am the founder of expatneighbors.com and whiletravelling.com.It is been 7 years in Shanghai and back at that time I had no idea about China and wanted to learn from scratch, the culture, the language, the work environment. In addition, it was the fast developing country, the fastest in the region.The weather, the food, the culture, the mindset were different. I loved how diverse it was as well. Local culture but the city has a global vibe with all the international brands and a mixed of new and old was an amazing pot to experience and still it is.I would go with communication in terms of mindset when I was trying to find an apartment. It was really like an adventure.I experienced it with multiple people and soon enough realized that there were some patterns in some occasions like finding an apartment in hot spots but I cannot say this is as a general thing because I also realized that it depends on the people you meet and now I have a great property owner.I do not eat pork and at first, I came across with types of food that have pork in it, even in bread. Then I found my way around it. The smell was extremely different at first but I got used to it and now I do not realize much difference.It was hard to get used to it but after seven years less and less people do it. I read the history of China and immediately pieces fit well and was able to understand the logic and tendencies behind some of the behavior patterns.. I am very good at that and here in some markets they give me a cold shoulder because I can read them and cut to the real deal. And with some non-existing personal space in markets or not being patient to wait in the line and cut the line when you’re getting a bus. Some of the cultural norms as women are expected to get married at a certain age and then have kids soon after or people to have a home and a car before they get married are similar.It is hard to see over-weight people; they are quite aware of their choices and sweet is not as popular as it is in the western world. Here it feels futuristic and you get connected with people super-fast.People have less judgment of you here and they even support you more when they see you moved here by yourself and of course there are exceptions but this is the general experience everyone feels.I remember how surprised I was to see my first temple back then. I found the architecture very impressive with all the detailed work done.I was so surprised to see most grandmas and grandpas dancing together and doing taiji. I was sitting and watching them for hours. I still love this vibe so peaceful and positive.I love Turkish food and after Turkish food then Chinese Food.The metro systems are super connected like spider webs under the ground that will take you anywhere. Didi is the Uber of China and it is cheaper and safe to use. I love how easy to travel within the city.