ice-rinks-and-ski-trails-in-nur-sultan

Esil River





Every year, real ice slides have been built on the river embankment and an ice rink is opened for everyone. There you can also go snowmobiling, skiing, and even reindeer sledding.



Address: 2 Zheltoksan St., embankment from the side of the Grand Alatau

Akbulak River





On the embankment of the Akbulak River, an ice rink, slides, unusual architectural forms, heating points, coffee shops and places for renting skates have appeared every year.



Address: 9 Munaitpasov St., behind Kazakhstan Sport Center

Zhastar Palace





Near Zhastar Palace there are nice open ice rink and slide for everyone.



Address: 34 Respublika Ave.

EXPO 2017 territory





Every year on the territory of the expo there is a beautiful skating rink illuminated with bright lamps, which give the New Year mood. You can also rent skates there.



Address: 55 Mangilik Yel Ave., near Nur Alem Pavillion

Central Park Astana





Everyone knows that there is a bike path in the central park in the summer, but did you know that it turns into a ski trail in winter time. Ski equipment can also be rented there.



Address: 2 Turan Ave., Central Park, ski rent near Aura Club Alanya

Mega Silk Way mall, @megasilkway





Mega Arena which is located in Mega Silk Way is 800 square meters of clean ice field. There is a professional instructor, skates for rent and child protection kits for rent. The duration of the session is 1 hour.



Address: 62 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 701 098 22 71

Coming soon





— Ski trail along the Esil River. Thus, it will be possible to ski in the fresh air from the beach of the central park to Triathlon Park. The total length of the route is 4.38 km



— Ice town next to the Keruen mall

— Snow village in Koktal park

— Winter town on the square in front of the Akimat

— Botanical Garden.