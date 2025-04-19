How to get a visa to Uzbekistan: main options and requirements

Uzbekistan is one of the fastest-growing countries in Central Asia, attracting tourists, entrepreneurs, and students. Entry to the country is regulated by a visa system, which varies depending on the applicant's nationality. There are both visa-free options and ways to obtain a visa, either through traditional methods or online.





Visa-Free entry





Citizens of more than 90 countries can visit Uzbekistan without a visa. For example, Russian citizens can enter visa-free for up to 60 days. A five-day visa-free transit is also available for citizens of certain countries, provided they have a ticket to a third country.





Electronic visa — e-Visa





For citizens of countries not eligible for visa-free entry, an electronic visa is available. Applications can be submitted via the official website e-visa.gov.uz . The process involves:

— filling out an online form

— uploading a photo and a copy of the passport

— paying a consular fee, approximately $20

— receiving the visa by email within three working days.

The electronic visa is valid for 90 days from the date of issue and allows a stay of up to 30 days. It may be issued as a single-entry, double-entry or multiple-entry visa.





Regular sticker visa





If obtaining an electronic visa is not possible, applicants can apply through a consulate or embassy. The application process includes:

— filling out the form on visa.mfa.uz and printing it

— two photos sized 3.5 by 4.5 cm

— a copy of the passport’s first page

— the original passport, valid for at least three more months

— a receipt confirming consular fee payment

— an invitation letter from an individual or legal entity in Uzbekistan, required in some cases.





Types of visas





Tourist — for short-term visits.

Business — for those with a business partner in Uzbekistan.

Private — based on an invitation from a local citizen.

Student — for those enrolled in local universities.

Work — for holders of an employment contract.