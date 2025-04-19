facebook
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
how-to-get-a-visa-to-uzbekistan-main-options-and-requirements
logo
How to get a visa to Uzbekistan: main options and requirements
Expats

10.04.2025

How to get a visa to Uzbekistan: main options and requirements

Uzbekistan is one of the fastest-growing countries in Central Asia, attracting tourists, entrepreneurs, and students. Entry to the country is regulated by a visa system, which varies depending on the applicant's nationality. There are both visa-free options and ways to obtain a visa, either through traditional methods or online.


Visa-Free entry

Citizens of more than 90 countries can visit Uzbekistan without a visa. For example, Russian citizens can enter visa-free for up to 60 days. A five-day visa-free transit is also available for citizens of certain countries, provided they have a ticket to a third country.


Electronic visa — e-Visa

For citizens of countries not eligible for visa-free entry, an electronic visa is available. Applications can be submitted via the official website e-visa.gov.uz. The process involves:

— filling out an online form

— uploading a photo and a copy of the passport

— paying a consular fee, approximately $20

— receiving the visa by email within three working days.

The electronic visa is valid for 90 days from the date of issue and allows a stay of up to 30 days. It may be issued as a single-entry, double-entry or multiple-entry visa.


Regular sticker visa

If obtaining an electronic visa is not possible, applicants can apply through a consulate or embassy. The application process includes:

— filling out the form on visa.mfa.uz and printing it

— two photos sized 3.5 by 4.5 cm

— a copy of the passport’s first page

— the original passport, valid for at least three more months

— a receipt confirming consular fee payment

— an invitation letter from an individual or legal entity in Uzbekistan, required in some cases.


Types of visas

Tourist — for short-term visits.

Business — for those with a business partner in Uzbekistan.

Private — based on an invitation from a local citizen.

Student — for those enrolled in local universities.

Work — for holders of an employment contract.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #trip #tourism #uzbekistan #visa
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
A diplomat from Italy about work and life in Kazakhstan and relationship between two countries
A diplomat from Italy about work and life in Kazakhstan and relationship between two countries
Building the future: how Saraiva + Associados found success in Kazakhstan’s evolving market
Building the future: how Saraiva + Associados found success in Kazakhstan’s evolving market
Hungarian Ambassador talks about Hungarian companies in Kazakhstan and scholarships for Central Asian students
Hungarian Ambassador talks about Hungarian companies in Kazakhstan and scholarships for Central Asian students
Ambassador of Indonesia on cultural scholarship for Kazakhstanis and economic cooperation between the countries
Ambassador of Indonesia on cultural scholarship for Kazakhstanis and economic cooperation between the countries
Expat from Singapore on life in Almaty and must-try dishes in Central Asia
Expat from Singapore on life in Almaty and must-try dishes in Central Asia