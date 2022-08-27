How much does it cost to restore vision in different cities of the world: from Almaty to Istanbul

Thousands of vision restoration surgeries are performed every day around the world. We decided to find out how much such a service costs in cities around the world.







Almaty



Average cost: from 180 000 to 799 000 tenge — 380-1680 $



The European Center for Laser Eye Surgery offers several types of vision restoration operations. The most affordable correction method — Circle will cost 180 000 tenge — $ 380 for both eyes. A little more expensive is treatment with PRK - photorefractive keratectomy — up to 320 000 tenge — $ 673. The most expensive option is Relex Smile. It costs 799 000 tenge — $1680.



An initial consultation with diagnostics at the center will cost 15 000 tenge — $32. Here they propose to conduct optical biometrics — a study to determine the parameters necessary for the operation on the only Aladdin apparatus in Kazakhstan.

The cost of laser vision correction using the Femto LASIK method starts from 350 000 tenge — $ 740.

Kazakh Research Institute of Eye Diseases

The Institute offers vision correction using the Femto Lasik method. It is used for myopia up to -13.0 diopters and hyperopia up to +4.5 diopters. The price for both eyes is 300 000 tenge — $630.

Astana



Average cost: from 220 000 to 800 000 — 463-1690 $



The ophthalmological clinic performs operations using several methods of vision correction. PRK restoration will cost 220 000 tenge — $ 463 for two eyes. Using the Lasik method will cost from 290 000 tenge — $ 610, and ReLEx SMILE — about 800 000 tenge — $ 1690.



The Vision Recovery Center provides a full range of ophthalmological services. Among them is vision correction using PRK and Lasik methods. In the first case, the operation will cost 220 000 tenge — $ 463 for both eyes, in the second — $ 290 000 — 610 for high myopia.



The Eye Microsurgery and Aesthetic Medicine Clinic provides all services for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Restoration of vision is carried out in three ways:

— RELEX Smile — 750 000 tenge — 1580 $ for both eyes

— Femto-Lasik — 500 000 tenge — 1050 $ for both eyes

— PRK — 250,000 tenge — $ 525 for both eyes.

Bishkek



Average cost: from 40 000 to 84 000 soms — 482-1012 $



Surgeons of the Ophthalmological Laser Center have performed more than 90 000 operations since 2017. Laser correction here is carried out using the Femto Lasik method. The price starts from 84 000 soms — $ 1,012 for both eyes.



The Ophthalmology Hospital offers two types of eye surgery. Correction using the PRK method will cost 40 000 soms — $482. In the case of using the Lasik method, the price will be 57 000 soms — $687.

Tashkent



Average cost: from 4 800 000 to 14 000 000 soums — $ 442-1300

Saif-Optima

The eye clinic in Tashkent offers a range of operations to restore vision. The most affordable correction will cost 7 000 000 soums — $ 645 for both eyes. The most expensive one is 14 000 000 soums — $1300.



The Ophthalmology Center diagnoses and treats patients with various eye diseases. Laser vision correction using the PRK method here costs 6 000 000 soums — $ 552 for two eyes. The operation using the Super Lasik method costs a little more — 7 000 000 soums — $ 645.



In a multidisciplinary medical center, each specialist has their own prices for vision correction. The average cost of the Lasik operation is 5 500 000 soums — 505 $, with the use of PRK — 4 800 000 soums — 442 $.

Istanbul



Average cost: from $1300 to $2440



The clinic offers medical tourism services to clients. Most of the activities here are included in packages, along with airport transfers, hotel accommodations and meals. Such a comprehensive offer using Lasik and PRK methods will cost $1625. ReLEx SMILE will cost $2440.



The Eye Microsurgery Center in the capital of Turkey offers comprehensive services. The package includes: transport between the airport, hotel and clinic, all necessary tests and consultations, as well as post-operative care. Prices start at $1300.



The clinic employs five international specialists who perform eye surgeries. It also offers comprehensive vision correction using the Lasik method. The minimum price for a package with transfer and diagnostics is $1600.

Tbilisi



Average cost: $1470



A multidisciplinary clinic in the center of Tbilisi offers a full range of medical services. Among them is Femto Lasik vision correction. Prices here start from 4000 lari — $ 1470 for a two-eye operation.

New York



Average cost: from $2980 to $5500



The Eye Institute in New York offers clients the services of experienced doctors and advanced medical equipment. Prices for vision correction range from $4500 to $5500 for both eyes.



Kelly Vision Center performs Lasik eye surgery. The final cost is determined by the attending physician. Average prices: $2980-$4200.