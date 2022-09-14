How much does it cost to rent a house in different cities of the world — from Bishkek to London

We have collected an overview of rental housing prices in different cities around the world.







Almaty





Average rental price: 150 000 tenge — 314 $

The average cost of renting one square meter in a new house is about 5200 tenge — $ 11. The average price for a one-room apartment is 150,000 tenge — $ 314.

The amounts differ depending on the area of the city. The most affordable one-room apartment can be found in the Turksib and Zhetysu districts — 130,000 tenge — $ 270. The most expensive apartments will cost in Almaly and Bostandyk districts — 180,000 tenge — $ 377.





Astana





Average rental price: 115,000 tenge — $ 240

In the capital of Kazakhstan, a square meter of rental housing costs 3802 tenge — $ 8. This is the average price throughout the city. In areas closer to the center, the cost will increase, in remote areas it will decrease. Considering this, an average apartment in Astana with an area of 30 squares will cost about 115,000 tenge — $ 240.

Bishkek





Average rental price: 32,100 SOM — 395 $

In Bishkek, the rental price differs from the type of housing. The most affordable option is to rent an apartment in individual type houses. Here the average price is 18,200 som — $ 225. Housing in apartment buildings of 106 series will cost a little more — 19,500 SOM — $ 241. The most expensive will be rent in the elite — 27,800 SOM — $ 345.

Tashkent





Average rental price: $550

Rental prices in the capital of Uzbekistan are the cheapest in the Yashnabad and Yunusabad districts. The average cost here starts from $ 350-400 in the secondary market and from $ 500-550 in new buildings. In the Mirabad and Yakkasarai districts of the city, the price can reach up to $ 1,000 for an apartment in a new house.

Istanbul





Average rental price: 16,000 liras — $880

The cost of an apartment in the "1+1" format — a kitchen and a bedroom combined with a living room, starts in Istanbul from 10,000 lira — 551 $ and reaches a price of 22,000 lira — 1210 $ and above.

Tbilisi





Average rental price: $500

More and more people are coming to Georgia for a long time. In this regard, the number of transactions and average prices are increasing. In April of this year, the cost of a monthly rental in Tbilisi was about 450-500 $. In neighboring Batumi, the second city of the country, the price is slightly lower — about $ 350.

Seoul

Average rental price: 903 125 ₩ — 650 $

According to Expatistan, life in Seoul is more expensive than in 57% of all cities in the world. Housing here can be found at reasonable prices. So, the cost of renting a one-room apartment in the city center will be 1,028,571 ₩ — 764 $. If you rent a house away from the center, the average price will be about 723 679 ₩ — 538 $.

London

Average Rental Price: £1,040 — $1,230

The most expensive area of London for rental housing is the City of London. Here you will need to pay about £1,358 — $1,598 per month. In Newham, the cost is slightly lower — £1,198-$1,410. The most accessible life is in Barking and Dagenham. Here the rent costs £730 — $860.

New York

Average rental price: $2,750

New York is consistently among the ten most expensive cities in the world. The same applies to housing prices. Rent in the most affordable area — Staten Island starts at $ 1,500. The most expensive rental housing is in Manhattan — $ 3,950.

Sources: krisha.kz,lsm.kz, sputnik.kg, spot.uz, realty.rbc.ru, simplybusiness.co.uk, numbeo.com, bankrate.com.