How life has changed in Almaty: about the new opportunities of the city

We tell you what opportunities Almaty residents will be able to use.





Shuttle to the visitor center Ayusai

In Almaty, a shuttle was launched to the Ayusay visitor center. Now every Saturday and Sunday it will be possible to get to the Ayusay visitor center not only by private car or taxi, but also by shuttle bus. The cost of a one-way trip is 1000 tenge per person, round trip - 2000 tenge per person. The shuttle departs from the parking lot next to the First President's Park along Al-Farabi Street.







Additional rolling stock in the subway



Additional rolling stock will be launched in the Almaty metro. 10 trains will run on the line, due to which the traffic interval during peak hours will be reduced to 6 minutes 12 seconds. Passengers can get acquainted with the detailed timetable of the electric rolling stock online in the Metropolitan Almaty application.





New schools in the national style



New comfortable schools will be built in Kazakhstan. When designing the interior, design and architecture of new comfortable schools, a requirement will be put forward - to complete a number of elements in the national Kazakh style. New buildings are planned to be built using modern technologies, taking into account the needs of all students.





New residential complexes



256 residential complexes will be built in the suburbs of Almaty. Almost 1,000,000 square meters of housing will be built within a radius of 110 kilometers around Almaty. In 2023-2024, it is also planned to build a bypass railway line bypassing the Almaty-1 junction with the Zhetygen-Kazybek-Bek connection.





12 days off in March

Kazakhstanis will be able to rest in March 2023 for 12 days. March 8 is International Women's Day and there will be 1 day off. Nauryz will be celebrated from 21 to 23 March.



Almaty — Kutaisi

The Kazakh low-cost airline will launch a direct flight between Almaty and Kutaisi in early June. The aircraft will fly on the route twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sunday.