How do foreigners imagine Kazakhstan: stereotypes and reality

Collected several popular stereotypes about how foreigners imagine Kazakhstan and what they see in reality.





Astana is a modern city without Soviet architecture





Often the capital is represented by videos and photographs of the left bank. Therefore, some are surprised by the presence of Soviet buildings in different parts of the main city of the country.





Kazakhstan is a nomadic country

People who live in far-abroad countries form the wrong opinion about Kazakhstan. If you look for information about the country in foreign search engines, Kazakhstan is associated with mountains, yurts, a large number of horses and a nomadic lifestyle. Only after visiting here, tourists understand how modern and developed the country is.





Astana is the only tourist city in the country

When studying geography, people usually remember the capital of the state. Therefore, the main city of the country is always heard. But besides Astana, Almaty is one of the developed tourist cities in Kazakhstan. According to visitors, it is well suited for foreigners. There are signs, applications in English, sellers and waiters speak foreign languages.





Kazakhstan is similar to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan in terms of development

Only after visiting Kazakhstan do foreigners understand that country is unique and modern.





Kazakhstan has unremarkable nature





Without visiting the country, it's hard to imagine how amazing it is. Almaty Mountains, Charyn Canyon, Kolsay Lake, Kaindy Lake, Big Almaty Lake, Chimbulak have become the favorite natural attractions of many visitors. According to foreigners, Kazakhstan's nature can make even spoiled guests fall in love with it. Foreign photographers and bloggers love to capture the unique places of Kazakhstan.





Kazakhstan's cities are developed as the capital

Foreigners from near abroad heard about Kazakhstan as rich industrial country, so they often estimate the level of its development higher. Visiting the country, people realize that the standard of living and infrastructure in villages and small towns is far from the capital.