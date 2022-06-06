how-a-girl-from-shymkent-moved-to-the-usa-and-helps-build-skyscrapers-in-new-york

Araylym Kaldarbek moved to the USA from Kazakhstan. She told us about her work as an architecture and construction specialist in New York.







Araylym Kaldarbek, 25, New York City, architecture and construction specialist, @arailym.ah



About moving





I graduated from KTL and South Kazakhstan State University named after MO Auezov in Shymkent. I came to the States as a student at a language school, and then entered the master degree. I did not plan to live in the USA but received a grant from the University of Maryland.

Now I live and work in New York. I advise and help urban developers to build buildings.

About adaptation and difficulties





As an aspiring architect, I liked the views and perspectives of New York from day one. At first I lived in the Russian district in Brooklyn. This helped to quickly adapt, morally get used to the changes.

My grant only covered my studies. In order to pay for housing and have pocket money, I worked part-time at the same time. For many students, finding a job becomes difficult because they cannot work outside of the university during the year. Due to the lack of jobs on campus, many choose low-paid part-time jobs. I'm lucky. Back in Shymkent, I received a barista license and quickly got a job in a coffee shop in the USA. Therefore, my recommendation is to translate and certify the necessary documents upon arrival, make enough copies for convenience. If possible, learn some skill in the service industry in advance.

Another tip — do not hesitate to ask locals questions, so you can avoid many mistakes and difficulties.

About development and career





I am working in a private company. I consult with architects and engineers at the Department of Buildings in New York. We are currently working on four new buildings in the Manhattan and Brooklyn areas. In total, I already have about 45 completed projects.





I got a job thanks to an internship at the university. First, I made a list of companies that were interesting to me, submitted a resume everywhere and passed the necessary interviews. The experience I got in Kazakhstan helped me.

Life and work in New York is fast, hectic. You need to manage to get permissions for construction on time, on which bonuses at the end of the year depend.

Most of my colleagues are immigrants from different countries, which allows me to study and experience new cultures.

My recommendation: gain experience before moving, in your homeland. When hiring employees, companies always pay attention to the experience of the candidate.

Networking also helps. Therefore, I recommend joining the community of immigrants from the CIS at the very beginning. Find a mentor in Facebook groups or visit WeWork and Green Desk coworking spaces.

About the impact of relocation





Moving to America was not easy, but I realized that I had all the limits in my head, I secured a decent income for a comfortable life in New York.



