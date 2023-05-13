Glovo, 2GIS, ishtapp and 11 more technological services that will make life easier in Bishkek

We have collected popular services and applications used by Bishkek residents: communication, urban life and education.





2Gis





The most popular application with electronic cards. It is used by both visitors and locals. Here you can build a convenient route to the desired point, find establishments with reviews and find out about traffic jams on the roads.

The application can be used without the Internet, it is enough to download a map of the city. Definitely a must have.

Yandex.Taxi

Convenient service for ordering a taxi online, in the app. If you build a convenient route in 2GIS, it automatically recommends that you call a taxi from Yandex.

With this service, you can find a suitable car without calls, see the order fulfillment process on the map. The car is picked up in four to seven minutes.

BUS.kg

Another electronic reference book, but already locally produced. In addition to Russian and English, Kyrgyz is available.

BUS.kg it tells you how to get to the right place by public transport. Can pick up several options for convenient routes to choose from.

Lalafo





The largest platform for free and paid private and business ads in Kyrgyzstan.

In the application, you can find Second-hand items, a car, real estate, work and services. Users optionally verify their pages through social networks.

ishtapp





An application for finding jobs and employees with artificial intelligence support. An applicant can find a potential employer by filling out an account, and the employer can publish current vacancies.

Available in both Kyrgyz and Russian. The registration process is simple and will not take much time.

Glovo













An application with which you can quickly order delivery from available restaurants. One of the advantages of the service is fast delivery.

In addition to food, you can also order groceries, medicines from pharmacies, flowers and other goods.

Works in Bishkek and Osh.

Janym





Dating service in the Kyrgyz language. Here you can chat, have fun. Many call it the local equivalent of Tinder.

Just like in Tinder, in Janym you can view other people's accounts, put likes, post photos and chat.

Kyrgyz Chat

In Kyrgyzstan, international messengers are most often used, but there is also a local analogue — Kyrgyz Chat.

A fast and secure messenger for Android, where you can exchange messages, photos and videos.

El-Sozduk

A simple and convenient online and offline phrasebook and dictionary of the Kyrgyz language. Makes translations into Russian, English, Turkish and vice versa. The database has more than 330 thousand words, and it is updated frequently.

The history of translations is available in "El-Sozduk". You can create lists of favorite words.

Balastan









An application with which children can learn the Kyrgyz alphabet, the names of vegetables, fruits and animals. Users have access to tests to consolidate their knowledge and audio fairy tales.

Pleasant music plays during classes. The program is accessible, it can be useful not only for children, but also for adults who want to learn the base of the Kyrgyz language.

Bebbo





Recently, Kyrgyzstan launched a mobile application for raising children.

It is designed to support parents of children under the age of six. Important information based on verified data is collected here. There are also interactive tools that cover a wide range of issues of health, nutrition and breastfeeding, early learning, responsive parenting, protection and safety, and parental well-being.

History of Kyrgyzstan

In the application you will find a full course of lectures on the history of Kyrgyzstan from ancient times to the present day. According to the results of the lessons, you can take a test. This is an adaptation of a school textbook for an interesting format, with which you can inspire teenagers to study history.

Makal-lakaptar

The application is a collection of proverbs and sayings in the Kyrgyz language.

With its help, you can replenish your vocabulary, and your favorite proverbs and sayings will always be at hand, for a fun and succinct answer at the right moment.

KG Live





Kyrgyzstan in online mode. The application shows video from the country's cameras from 11 points across the country.

Also, all TV programs of domestic TV channels are available in KG Live.

