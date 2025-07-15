From opera to open-air parties: what’s on across Central Asia this week

Looking for art, music, and summer vibes? Whether you're in Almaty, Bishkek, or Tashkent, there's a packed lineup of events happening this week — from immersive theater and jazz to international music festivals and more.





Kazakhstan





Teatr Alemi

When: July 15

Where: Astana

A heartfelt musical performance inspired by Kazakh songs and the nation’s deep connection to music. Through melodies and storytelling, the show explores the emotional power of song, evoking compassion, wisdom, and core human values.





Mozart Gala

When: July 15

Where: Astana

A concert by soloists and the Chamber Orchestra of Astana Opera featuring arias, duets, and excerpts from Mozart’s most iconic operas, including Don Giovanni, The Marriage of Figaro, and The Magic Flute.





English Comedy KZ

When: July 19

Where: Astana

A stand-up show in English by a group of independent comedians based in Astana and Karaganda. The project is curated by Shugyla Sagynbekova, who launched Kazakhstan’s first English-language solo show after returning from Chicago.





Şien Festival

When: July 19

Where: Almaty

An electronic music festival at the Almaty Hills venue featuring three stages—two outdoors and one in a tent — along with media art installations and partner-hosted activities.





Qunar Etno Fest 2025

When: July 19

Where: Almaty

A unique festival celebrating the spirit of nomadic culture with music by emerging Kazakh artists, traditional games, and an authentic atmosphere in the heart of Almaty.





Qazaqstan Coffee Festival 2025

When: July 19-20

Where: Astana

A city festival celebrating coffee culture with cafés, gastro projects, workshops, and the final round of the Kazakhstan team barista championship.





LowkzMeet

When: July 19-20

Where: Almaty, Konaev

Kazakhstan’s largest car show featuring sports car demonstrations, a 200-car exhibition, and a spectator zone with safe viewing areas and tribunes.





Rhythm of Time, Exhibition by Akhmet Akhat

When: Until August 2

Where: Astana

A solo exhibition by renowned Kazakh artist Akhmet Akhat at HAS SANAT Art Gallery. Dedicated to the artist’s 70th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, it features 40 paintings and graphic works.

Kyrgyzstan

Registration of Software as Copyright: Why It Matters

When: July 16

Where: Bishkek

The High Technology Park and the legal firm "Within the Law" invite you to a masterclass titled “Registration of Software as a Copyright Object: Why It Matters.” Speaker: Fatima Yakupbaeva — a patent attorney and lawyer with 14 years of experience and an expert in intellectual property in the tech sector.





Connections, Immersive Audio Walk

When: July 18

Where: Bishkek

Connections is an immersive audio walk where the streets of Bishkek become the stage, passersby turn into actors, and you take the lead role. A guide and an administrator will accompany you, helping you fully experience this unique format.





Summer Vibes: All-Time Hits

When: July 19

Where: Bishkek

A grand open-air concert featuring stars of Kyrgyz pop music. Enjoy legendary hits performed live in an uplifting atmosphere full of music, summer, and good energy.





Meikin Asia Festival

When: July 20

Where: Cholpon-Ata

Held on the scenic shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, the 4th International Festival of Popular Music will bring together artists from over 25 countries across Asia and Europe. Expect vibrant performances and a shared celebration of music over three unforgettable days.

Uzbekistan

ARTmosfera Exhibition

When: Until July 17

Where: Tashkent

The ARTmosfera exhibition is on display at the Gallery of Fine Arts of Uzbekistan, celebrating the creativity of young artists. This showcase offers insight into how the new generation explores artistic expression, experiments with styles, and introduces fresh themes and imagery.





Manga Drawing Contest Exhibition

When: Until July 16

Where: Tashkent

Held at the Ikuo Hirayama International Caravanserai of Culture, this exhibition-competition brings together manga-style drawings from local artists. A great opportunity for manga fans to enjoy captivating stories and striking visual work.





Foam Party at Qumlik Beach

When: July 18

Where: Tashkent

A summer foam party will take place at Qumlik Beach — expect dancing, music, water fun, and plenty of bubbles. A perfect chance to enjoy a carefree evening with friends in a festive beach setting.