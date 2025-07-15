From opera to open-air parties: what’s on across Central Asia this week

Looking for art, music, and summer vibes? Whether you're in Almaty, Bishkek, or Tashkent, there's a packed lineup of events happening this week — from immersive theater and jazz to international music festivals and more.
Kazakhstan
When: July 15
Where: Astana
A heartfelt musical performance inspired by Kazakh songs and the nation’s deep connection to music. Through melodies and storytelling, the show explores the emotional power of song, evoking compassion, wisdom, and core human values.
When: July 15
Where: Astana
A concert by soloists and the Chamber Orchestra of Astana Opera featuring arias, duets, and excerpts from Mozart’s most iconic operas, including Don Giovanni, The Marriage of Figaro, and The Magic Flute.
When: July 19
Where: Astana
A stand-up show in English by a group of independent comedians based in Astana and Karaganda. The project is curated by Shugyla Sagynbekova, who launched Kazakhstan’s first English-language solo show after returning from Chicago.
When: July 19
Where: Almaty
An electronic music festival at the Almaty Hills venue featuring three stages—two outdoors and one in a tent — along with media art installations and partner-hosted activities.
When: July 19
Where: Almaty
A unique festival celebrating the spirit of nomadic culture with music by emerging Kazakh artists, traditional games, and an authentic atmosphere in the heart of Almaty.
Qazaqstan Coffee Festival 2025
When: July 19-20
Where: Astana
A city festival celebrating coffee culture with cafés, gastro projects, workshops, and the final round of the Kazakhstan team barista championship.
When: July 19-20
Where: Almaty, Konaev
Kazakhstan’s largest car show featuring sports car demonstrations, a 200-car exhibition, and a spectator zone with safe viewing areas and tribunes.
Rhythm of Time, Exhibition by Akhmet Akhat
When: Until August 2
Where: Astana
A solo exhibition by renowned Kazakh artist Akhmet Akhat at HAS SANAT Art Gallery. Dedicated to the artist’s 70th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, it features 40 paintings and graphic works.
Kyrgyzstan
Registration of Software as Copyright: Why It Matters
When: July 16
Where: Bishkek
The High Technology Park and the legal firm "Within the Law" invite you to a masterclass titled “Registration of Software as a Copyright Object: Why It Matters.” Speaker: Fatima Yakupbaeva — a patent attorney and lawyer with 14 years of experience and an expert in intellectual property in the tech sector.
Connections, Immersive Audio Walk
When: July 18
Where: Bishkek
Connections is an immersive audio walk where the streets of Bishkek become the stage, passersby turn into actors, and you take the lead role. A guide and an administrator will accompany you, helping you fully experience this unique format.
When: July 19
Where: Bishkek
A grand open-air concert featuring stars of Kyrgyz pop music. Enjoy legendary hits performed live in an uplifting atmosphere full of music, summer, and good energy.
When: July 20
Where: Cholpon-Ata
Held on the scenic shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, the 4th International Festival of Popular Music will bring together artists from over 25 countries across Asia and Europe. Expect vibrant performances and a shared celebration of music over three unforgettable days.
Uzbekistan
When: Until July 17
Where: Tashkent
The ARTmosfera exhibition is on display at the Gallery of Fine Arts of Uzbekistan, celebrating the creativity of young artists. This showcase offers insight into how the new generation explores artistic expression, experiments with styles, and introduces fresh themes and imagery.
Manga Drawing Contest Exhibition
When: Until July 16
Where: Tashkent
Held at the Ikuo Hirayama International Caravanserai of Culture, this exhibition-competition brings together manga-style drawings from local artists. A great opportunity for manga fans to enjoy captivating stories and striking visual work.
When: July 18
Where: Tashkent
A summer foam party will take place at Qumlik Beach — expect dancing, music, water fun, and plenty of bubbles. A perfect chance to enjoy a carefree evening with friends in a festive beach setting.