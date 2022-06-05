french-ambassador-to-kazakhstan-about-local-people-and-why-he-invites-kazakhstanis-to-study-at-french-universities

Didier Caness assumed the duties of Ambassador to Kazakhstan on October 14, 2020. During the conversation, he told how cooperation between the two countries is developing and shared his impressions of the region.









About myself

During my diplomatic career, I have worked at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as an adviser at the Embassy in London, also worked at the French Mission to the OSCE. For several years I served as Deputy Representative of France to the Committee on Politics and Security of the European Union in Brussels. From 2016 to 2020 worked as an ambassador to Belarus.

The appointment to Kazakhstan did not come as a surprise to me. In our country, the system is structured as follows: every year a list of vacancies for the post of ambassador is published. You can apply by choosing three countries where you would like to go. At the first stage, the appointment project is approved by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This information is then passed on to the President, who appoints the ambassadors.

I chose Kazakhstan for various reasons. I know the post-Soviet countries well. My first business trip was to Moscow during the period when the Soviet Union ceased to exist. Since then, I have been interested in the region.

A big plus was the knowledge of the Russian language. I started learning it at school. At that time I did not know that I would need it in my work.

Kazakhstan is an important country in Central Asia, in which France has significant interests.

I learned that my appointment was in progress in July 2020. And in October I began his duties.

About Kazakhstan

My favorite place in Nur-Sultan is part of the embankment between two pedestrian bridges. It is lively here where I can feel human warmth.

I love Almaty. I like the local atmosphere. There is always something interesting going on here.





Kazakhstanis are friendly and inquisitive people. They ask questions about my country and at the same time willingly talk about their culture and traditions.

Like the French, Kazakhstanis love good food. In this we are similar. One of the words of the Kazakh language that I learned first was «той». I love beshparmak. Surprisingly, it is always different, although the recipe is the same on paper. Each family has its own secrets and peculiarities of cooking.

About activity

The ambassador and the embassy are eyes and ears. Our function is to observe what is happening, to understand it, to be a specialist in the country in which you work. It is necessary to regularly report on all events, explain them in such a way that the French government is guided and forms its own policy.





The work is interesting. You need to know a lot in different areas: history, geography, economics, sociology and more.

The second function of the ambassador is to develop cooperation, identify promising sectors for development, implement projects, and engage in dialogue. I like to establish contacts with representatives of different spheres of society.

In addition, the ambassador must explain the attitude of his state towards the country of destination. I like to spread information and knowledge about France.

About bilateral relations

There are good diplomatic relations between our countries. This year we are celebrating its 30th anniversary. In 2008, France and Kazakhstan signed a strategic partnership. This has become a solid basis for the development of our cooperation.

There is a strong economic component in relations between countries. France is the fourth country in terms of investment in Kazakhstan. Large French companies work here.

I am pleased to see that France has a good image in Kazakhstan

Cooperation in the field of education is actively developing. One of our priorities is learning French. This year, sections with in-depth study of my native language were launched at schools No. 25 in Almaty and No. 17 in Nur-Sultan. We support them in every possible way, we finance internships for teachers in France, we provide textbooks.

We recently launched a health cooperation program. We focus on oncology and access to medical care.

About plans

There are two French-Kazakh universities in Kazakhstan: the Sorbonne-Kazakhstan Institute and the Geoenergy Center in Almaty. We will develop in this direction and create new projects in the field of higher education.

My country ranks sixth in the world in terms of the number of foreign students. The percentage of Kazakhs among them is small. Therefore, we will more actively attract students from Kazakhstan. France has some of the best universities in Europe where you can get a quality and affordable education. There are also many scholarship programs.