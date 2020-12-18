foreigners-talk-about-the-decision-to-move-to-kazakhstan-and-about-new-things-they-had-to-get-used-to

Sian Vines, the USA, English teacher, @sianvines









I am from the United States. Well, actually, I am from all over. I am American by blood, by nationality, but I have spent most of my life abroad. The first ten years of my life were in New Zealand. Then ten years in California, and the rest were here and there. I guess my home is in California where my parents now are.

My main source of income is transcribing videos for a business in the States, but here in Kazakhstan I work as an English teacher. I would like to be working in business here but I need to improve my Russian to do that.

I have lived in Kazakhstan for two years. Before, I had a job where I got paid to travel. It was the dream. On my way back to the States after a work trip, I decided to visit Kazakhstan because I have a cousin here and I had never been somewhere like Kazakhstan. I came for a month, met some people, and fell in love with the country. I was so sad to leave. My new friend to me said: "Why don't you just move here if you're so sad to leave?». I flew back for a month to gather my stuff and moved here the following month without even a job yet, hoping to quickly find something.

When people ask me why I moved here, I really don't know what to say. I just love it. That's it. My father says only God could move a person from sunny California to Kazakhstan.





About first impression

My first impression was uniform, gray, square. I did not spent much time on the left bank when I first came.





About difficulties

Luckily, I had made some friends already before I moved here so they helped me understand how things work here. The first year I really struggled with landlords. They were somewhat cruel to me. Not being able to do everything online was something I had to get used to. Of course there's always the language barrier but I came with a keen excitedness so I think that overpowered any frustration about language barrier.





About people

Oh, the people of Kazakhstan are dear to my heart. My friend often call me a Kalinka and I often say "қазақ қызы."

People really fight for their family here and that's great.













What I like there

Food, of course sweet. Jent is a personal favorite of mine.

And freedom in nature. In the States of course we have nature, but there's not a whole lot of freedom in it. Here, it's pretty open to what you can do in nature and where you can be.

Daniel Cruysberghs, Switzerland, HR director, @daniel_cruysberghs





I am Belgian but live in Switzerland now. I have a MA Law but basically worked all my life as HR Director, HR Vice President or Chief Human Resources Officer for large multinationals, at regional or global positions.

I lived on longer assignments of each more than two years in Belgium, Canada, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan. For shorter work assignments I was basically all over the globe, from Latin America to Asia.

In total I lived about four years in Astana. First, almost three years as CHRO of Samruk-Kazyna and after a break year in Switzerland, back in Kazakhstan as Managing Director HR and Adviser to the CEO for Kazatomprom, during their 2018 IPO process.





About first impression

At first my impressions did fit my expectations: I saw huge untapped young potential from a human resources and natural resources perspective.

The first week I thought Astana looked like Dubai, with beautiful high sky modern buildings until I started looking to the lack of construction quality and attention to details inside these buildings.





About difficulties

Most local Kazakh leaders did not trust me nor liked me arriving. As usual, they claim foreigners do not understand their context because all is different here or they prefer no outsider to assess their leadership style or practices. Hence, the main difficulty in Kazakhstan, as anywhere else, is resistance to change, which is a natural reaction when people feel insecure.





About people

People are as friendly as in all countries I visited but more helpful in Almaty and the regions than in colder Astana. Kazakhs believe they are extremely hospitable and most expats working in the soft sectors always confirm this. Myself, comparing with all countries I lived in, did not notice the genuine hospitality as being above average. For example, as expat in Astana you get extremely rarely invited at Kazakh homes.





What I like there

Other countries can only dream to have the available human potential, IQ and natural resources of Kazakhstan.