Flex avenue: where to spend a Friday evening in Almaty

Almaty is a city of youth. We are talking about the bars on Furmanov Street, where the townspeople spend their Friday evenings and not only.











LATE NIGHT SHOW BAR, @latenightshowbar

An evening at the LATE NIGHT SHOW is a beer-pong competition, meeting a lot of friends and a special vibe. There is a cozy summer place, a table for table tennis and other games. Citizens love the bar for an indescribable friendly atmosphere. Music from YouTube compilations plays here.





As the inscription on the wall in Nikulin says: This is the place where the magic happens. Almaty residents come here to relax, meet new people. Here you can listen to the sets of the city's popular DJs, try signature cocktails, eat barbecue dishes and have a great evening.





Domashniy is a new bar from the creators of Shustov. You can find the bar by a bright orange bicycle. Everything is at home here: there is no bar counter, a cozy sofa with a TV and people who are always glad to see you. On one of the walls of the bar there is a neon inscription: SKAL, which means: To your health in Icelandic.





The bar is located in a historic building, at number 120. Every detail of Circle Bar was created by the founders of the establishment and their friends with their own hands. Good music always plays here, a pleasant cozy atmosphere reigns, delicious author's cocktails are served. There is 24-hour guarded parking in front of the bar.





Recently, Kowloon Bar has also moved to Flex Avenue. Photos of neon inscriptions from here flew around the entire Kaznet. The interior of the bar is filled with elements of Japanese culture. Delicious cocktails are served here, and guests' favorite music sounds in the institution.









K U M Ä N O, @kumanobar

At the end of 2021, K U M Ä N O underwent a rebranding. The interior of the bar is made in a minimalist style. In addition to cocktails, here you can also order salads, grilled dishes, various snacks and burgers. On Thursdays there is a karaoke night.





In March of this year, a new bar on Flex Avenue, RENAISSANCE BAR, opened its doors. On the walls of the institution you can see an exhibition of copies of famous world masterpieces of art. The interior is made in a minimalist style. The bar features pleasant music from local DJs and delicious cocktails.



