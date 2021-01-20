fitness-clubs-in-almaty

Invictus Club, @invictusfitnesskz





All Invictus clients agree that the club has a special sporty atmosphere that helps to focus on training. It is a digital, innovative and functional club with one of the most well-equipped gyms in the city and in-demand group training such as Cross Training, MetCon Boxing, Cycling.

Address: 286 Gagarin Ave., 9a Samal-1 microdistrict

Contacts: 8 727 339 02 02, 8 727 339 01 01

World Class, @worldclassalmaty





The range of services is designed for any age and level of fitness — for children and pregnant women, for the elderly and experienced athletes. The equipment of the club is the most modern — more than 150 exercise machines, equipped studios for group programs, and a swimming pool.

Address: 89 Nauryzbai Batyr St.

Contacts: 8 701 971 71 91

Fitness Blitz, @fitnessblitz_almaty





Fitness Blitz is the largest fitness club chain in Kazakhstan. There are well-equipped gyms with everything you need: treadmills and bicycles, exercise equipment.

Address: 9a Samal-1 microdistrict, 90/21 Satpaev St.

Contacts: 8 776 456 11 11

Adrenaline Fitness Center, @adrenaline_kz





A network of fitness centers in Almaty that offers a large selection of group activities like zumba fitness, cycle, yoga, body pump. Gyms are equipped with professional equipment, and highly qualified specialists will make your workout effective.

Address: 66 Zhibek Zholy Ave., 66 Bukhar Zhyrau Boulevard, 32 Kasymov St., 7v Egizbaev St., 250 Dostyk Ave.

Contacts: 8 771 447 37 37

Classic Fitness Club, @classis_almaty





Here, a professional team of fitness instructors, group instructors, employees of the healthy eating area work with clients. The club is equipped with only high-quality equipment for the development and maintenance of excellent physical shape.

Address: 7b Nauryzbai Batyr St.

Contacts: 8 727 344 13 05

Wellness Club LUXOR, @luxorwellnessclub





This is an elite complex with a gym, spa, swimming pool, children's center, pilates center. The center offers a large selection of group activities aimed at both health improvement and figure improvement.

Address: 341 Dostyk Ave.

Contacts: 8 727 267 75 55, 8 727 267 75 77

Urban Gym, @urbangym.kz





This fitness center has a large gym with modern exercise equipment and a cardio area. Professional trainers — multiple champions of Almaty and Kazakhstan will help you quickly achieve results. They offer group and individual lessons, massage room, phyto bar, and sauna.

Address: 223 Nazarbaev Ave.

Contacts: 8 778 110 66 22