famous-georgian-couples-and-their-children

Kakhaber Kaladze and Anouki Areshidze, @kakhakaladze , @anoukigold





Mayor of Tbilisi and politician Kakhaber Kaladze is married to famous Georgian designer Anouki Areshidze. The couple recently celebrated their 12th anniversary together. The couple has four sons.

Bera Ivanishvili and Nanuka Gudavadze, @beraofficial , @nanukagudavadze





Musician, rapper Bera Ivanishvili, and his wife model Nanuka Gudavadze are raising a young son. The couple often shares photos on social media, and also makes videos in TikTok.









Mariam and David considered as one of the most beautiful couples in Georgia. They are known outside the country. The couple has two daughters.

Zurab Khizanishvili and Salome Gviniashvili, @zurakhizana , @salomegviniashvili









Georgian football player Zurab Khizanishvili is married to model Salome Gviniashvili. The couple has three children.

Gigi Beraya and Anna Akhvlediani, @annaakhvlediani









Anna Akhvlediani is one of the most successful models in Georgia. In 2018, she married Gigi Beraya. Later, the beautiful couple had a daughter.

Alexander Amisulashvili and Nina Zarqua, @zarquanina









Alexander Amisulashvili is a businessman and former football player married to designer Nina Zarqua. They have three children: Saba, Anano, and Gio.

Zaza Pachulia and Tika Alavidze, @zazapachulia , @tikaalavidzepachulia









Georgian basketball player Zaza Pachulia and his wife Tika Alavidze met in 2007. They now have four children.

Beka Tsivtsivadze and Manika Asatiani, @bekatsivtsivadze , @manika.asatiani_official









Beka Tsivtsivadze is a basketball player, married to TV host and model Manika Asatiani. The couple has a son.