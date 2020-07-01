Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

famous-georgian-couples-and-their-children
Famous Georgian couples and their children
100
/

Today at 12:21

Famous Georgian couples and their children

Kakhaber Kaladze and Anouki Areshidze, @kakhakaladze, @anoukigold


Кахабер Каладзе и Ануки Арешидзе.jpg

Mayor of Tbilisi and politician Kakhaber Kaladze is married to famous Georgian designer Anouki Areshidze. The couple recently celebrated their 12th anniversary together. The couple has four sons.

Bera Ivanishvili and Nanuka Gudavadze, @beraofficial, @nanukagudavadze


Бера Иванишвили и Нанука Гудавадзе.jpg

Musician, rapper Bera Ivanishvili, and his wife model Nanuka Gudavadze are raising a young son. The couple often shares photos on social media, and also makes videos in TikTok.

Mariam and David, @david_sailor, @mariamshu


Мариам и Давид.jpg

Mariam and David considered as one of the most beautiful couples in Georgia. They are known outside the country. The couple has two daughters.

Zurab Khizanishvili and Salome Gviniashvili, @zurakhizana, @salomegviniashvili


Зураб Хизанишвили и Саломэ Гвиниашвили.jpg

Georgian football player Zurab Khizanishvili is married to model Salome Gviniashvili. The couple has three children.

Gigi Beraya and Anna Akhvlediani, @annaakhvlediani


Гиги Берая и Анна Ахвледиани.jpg

Anna Akhvlediani is one of the most successful models in Georgia. In 2018, she married Gigi Beraya. Later, the beautiful couple had a daughter.

Alexander Amisulashvili and Nina Zarqua, @zarquanina


Александр Амисулашвили и Нина Заркуа.jpg

Alexander Amisulashvili is a businessman and former football player married to designer Nina Zarqua. They have three children: Saba, Anano, and Gio.

Zaza Pachulia and Tika Alavidze, @zazapachulia, @tikaalavidzepachulia


Заур Пачулия и Тике Алавидзе.jpg

Georgian basketball player Zaza Pachulia and his wife Tika Alavidze met in 2007. They now have four children.

Beka Tsivtsivadze and Manika Asatiani, @bekatsivtsivadze, @manika.asatiani_official


Бека Цивцивадзе и Маника Асатиани.jpg

Beka Tsivtsivadze is a basketball player, married to TV host and model Manika Asatiani. The couple has a son.

#family #georgia #children #couples #celebrities
