famous-brands-and-designers-of-tajikistan









Umed from childhood dreamed of creating his brand. In the collections, the designer uses satin and embroidery Chakan, skillfully combines Eastern motifs with modern trends. The ornament of the Tajik atlas emphasizes and complements the beauty of women.





Umed Kuchkaliev participated with his collections at the shows in Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Korea.

















Khurshed Sattorov is a famous Tajik couturier. He repeatedly represented Tajikistan at shows of international significance. Khurshed Sattorov is the winner of the awards: Best Designer, Best Collection and Best Fashion Presentation.













PARI Collection brand was founded by Sabina Khamraeva in 2017. The main direction of the brand is to create fashionable and stylish clothing. The brand produces high-quality clothing in small quantities, and it makes each collection unique. PARI Collection is a successful brand in Tajikistan and abroad.













Nafisa Imranova is the founder of the ZHIWJ brand, one of the most stylish designers in Tajikistan. Nafisa took part in various shows in Moscow, Italy, and a fashion show in Ukraine. She recently announced her collection at a show in Malaysia, organized by the famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo.







Mavluda Khamraeva









Mavluda is the founder of the M-Stile fashion house. In the collections can be seen European style and national flavor. She took part in international fashion weeks in Russia and Turkey.





Saidjalol Makhsumov









Saidjalol Makhsumov is the founder of the Suzani Fashion brand. The brand presents clothing for the exit, office, wedding dresses, and exclusive national clothing. He participates in fashion weeks in Tajikistan and abroad.