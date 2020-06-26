Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

famous-brands-and-designers-of-tajikistan
Famous brands and designers of Tajikistan
15

Today at 11:56

Famous brands and designers of Tajikistan

Umed Kuchkaliev, @umedkuchkalievcouture


Умед Кучкалиев.jpg

Umed from childhood dreamed of creating his brand. In the collections, the designer uses satin and embroidery Chakan, skillfully combines Eastern motifs with modern trends. The ornament of the Tajik atlas emphasizes and complements the beauty of women.

Умед Кучкалиев 2.jpg

Umed Kuchkaliev participated with his collections at the shows in Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Korea.


Khurshed Sattorov, @sattorovkhurshed


Хуршед Сатторов.jpg

Хуршед Сатторов 2.jpg

Khurshed Sattorov is a famous Tajik couturier. He repeatedly represented Tajikistan at shows of international significance. Khurshed Sattorov is the winner of the awards: Best Designer, Best Collection and Best Fashion Presentation.


PARI Collection, @_pari_collection_


PARI Collection.jpg

PARI Collection 2.jpg

PARI Collection brand was founded by Sabina Khamraeva in 2017. The main direction of the brand is to create fashionable and stylish clothing. The brand produces high-quality clothing in small quantities, and it makes each collection unique. PARI Collection is a successful brand in Tajikistan and abroad.


Nafisa Imranova, @nafisa_imranova_


Нафиса Имранова.jpg

Нафиса Имранова 2.jpg

Nafisa Imranova is the founder of the ZHIWJ brand, one of the most stylish designers in Tajikistan. Nafisa took part in various shows in Moscow, Italy, and a fashion show in Ukraine. She recently announced her collection at a show in Malaysia, organized by the famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo.


Mavluda Khamraeva

Мавлюда Хамраева.jpg

Мавлюда Хамраева 2.jpg
Photo source: topvideo.tj

Mavluda is the founder of the M-Stile fashion house. In the collections can be seen European style and national flavor. She took part in international fashion weeks in Russia and Turkey.


Saidjalol Makhsumov


 Сайджалол Максумов.jpg

Сайджалол Максумов 2.jpgPhoto source: saidjalol.makhsumov

Saidjalol Makhsumov is the founder of the Suzani Fashion brand. The brand presents clothing for the exit, office, wedding dresses, and exclusive national clothing. He participates in fashion weeks in Tajikistan and abroad.

#tajikistan #dushanbe #brands #fashion #designers
