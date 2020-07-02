Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Famous artists from Tatarstan and Bashkortostan
Famous artists from Tatarstan and Bashkortostan
Today at 13:17

Famous artists from Tatarstan and Bashkortostan

Tatarstan


Sergey Bataev, @bataevofficial


He is a Russian actor and film director. He graduated from the Kazan Theater School, as well as GITIS and the Academy of Cinematography and Theater Arts. In 2018, at the XIV Kazan International Festival of Muslim Cinema, Sergey presented his debut short film Old Soldier.


Chulpan Khamatova, @chulpanofficial


She is a Russian film, theater and TV actress. She made film debut in crime drama Country of the Deaf by Valery Todorovsky. Other notable films with Khamatova's participation include Bakhtiyar Khudoynazarov's picture 72 Meters and The Fall of the Empire, Children of the Arbat and international tragicomedy film Good Bye Lenin! Apart from her work in cinema, Chulpan is known for her social activities.


Dina Garipova, @dinagaripova


She is a Russian singer. In 2012, Garipova won the Russian version of singing competition The Voice, Golos. She was selected to represent Russia at the Eurovision 2013 in Sweden, with the song "What If". At the competition, she placed fifth in the final.


Rinal Mukhametov, @rinal_mukhametov


He is a Russian theater and film actor and screenwriter. He is best known for starring in sci-fi film Attraction, drama Temporary Difficulties, and Coma movies. Rinal graduated from the Kazan Theater School. Now he actively star in Russian TV series.


Shamil Khamatov, @shamil_khamatov


He is a Russian theater and film actor. In 2005, after graduating from the Russian Institute of Theater Arts, he was accepted into the troupe of the Sovremennik Theater. He appeared in more than 15 films and TV series since his debut, including notable ones I Vse-taki Ya Lyublyu, Zastava Zhilina, Toy Seller, Startup.

Bashkortostan



Zemfira


 She is a Russian rock musician. She has been performing since 1998. To date Zemfira has sold over three million records. After the release of PMML in March 2000, what can only be described as “Zemfiromania” swept the country. In 2020, she released Crimea single.


Morgenshtern, @morgen_shtern


 He is a Russian video blogger and musician. He recently released an album called Legendary Dust and collected 21 million plays in two days. Today, in addition to music and blogging, Alisher runs a business and has own merch.


Face


He is a Russian rap artist who made his debut in 2015 with his EP Cursed Print and has been producing music since. He is one of the most controversial artist. In 2019, Face released the album named 12.


Tomas Mraz, @tomasmr4z


He is a Russian hip-hop artist, singer, and songwriter. During his career, he managed to release two studio albums, five mini-albums, four joint mixtapes and many singles. This year he released two songs, Black Dwarf and Low Charge, with the participation of other artists.

#actor #tatarstan #singers #bashkortostan #actresses
