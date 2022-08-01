Drake, BTS, Ninety One, The Limba. 14 summer tracks you should listen to

What to listen to this summer? We collected 14 cool summer tracks of this year.





Foreign tracks

Drake — Honestly, Nevermind

Summer album from Drake came out without warning. Even on the cover of Honestly, Nevermind, the name of the artist is not indicated. However, listening to the songs of the album, you just want to dance.





BTS — Proof

The first anthology album released by South Korean group BTS on June 10, 2022 through Big Hit Music. The album's lead single «Still Ahead» was released on the same day.





Cardi B, Kanye West, Lil Durk — Hot Shit

The track was released on July 1, 2022 by Atlantic Records. Cardi B points out that Hot Shit is older than WAP. On the cover of the song, the singer pays tribute to rapper Lil Kim.





Charlie Puth, Jung Kook — Left and Right

The upbeat pop song is dedicated to the memories of a past love. The accompanying music video shows Charlie and Jungkook visiting a therapist's office to deal with their lovesickness.





Wiz Khalifa — Bad Ass Bitches

Wiz Khalifa has released another track that is already playing in nightclubs. The single was sound-produced by Bankroll Got It and Hitmaka.





Gorrilaz — Cracker Island

The band's first single in 2022 is about a man who grew up on a utopian island. The song was produced by Gorillaz, Greg Kerstin and Remy Kabaka Jr.





Joji — Glimpse of Us

The single was released on June 10, 2022 via 88rising and Warner Records. This is Joji's first track released since the release of his album Nectar in September 2020. In the song, the guy says that he cannot forget his feelings for an ex-girlfriend, although he is in a relationship with another.

Central Asian tracks

Ninety One

Bata celebrates mindfulness, hard work and devotion to dreams. Listeners especially note the clip, which surprises with details and atmosphere.





NAZIMA — Viz-a-vis

A new song from NAZIMA was released on July 6th. In it, a girl sings about a painful love story.





Dose & Feduk — You

«You» is a light, summery pop love song. In it, the artists sing about their beloved.





Captown — Morty

The song «Morty» sings about what people face on the way to the realization of the goal.





Fatbelly — Without You

On June 10, Kazakhstani blogger and singer Fatbelly released a track that immediately went viral on the Internet. Especially the single «Without You» fell in love with TikTok users.





Ali Okapov, MOLDANAZAR — Belgi

As Ali himself says, Belgi is not just a song. The artist wrote the arrangement for the track five years ago, but the track «matured» only today.





The Limba, MORGENSHTERN — Famous

Kazakh and Russian hitmakers united for the first time to release a joint single. In the track «Famous», The Limba and Morgenshtern sing about how tired they are of female attention.