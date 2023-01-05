directors-and-films-from-central-asia-to-know-about

Films and serials shot in the countries of the Central Asian region often win international festivals. We talk about the most memorable victories in the field of cinema.





Kazakhstan





“Muqagali”

The feature film of film director Bulat Kalymbetov "Muqagali" received five prizes at the St. Andrews International Film Festival in Scotland: Grand Prix, "Best Cinematographer", "Best Film Director", "Best Cinematographer", "Best Actor".

The film also won the grand prize at the METAL Film Fest in Dubai.





“Paralympian”

The sports drama "Paralympian" by Kazakh director Aldiyar Bayrakimov won the Grand Prix at the XI International Film Festival "Cinema without Barriers", which was held in Moscow from November 18 to 21.





Zhanar Aitzhanova

The Kazakh actress has been nominated for the most prestigious film award in Asia for the first time. Zhanar Aizhanova entered the top five contenders for the best actress at the 27th Busan Film Festival.





"Brothers"

Darkhan Tulegenov's film won a prize at the Oldenburg International Film Festival, Germany. Film was awarded a special jury prize — the Spirit of Cinema award.





Adilkhan Yerzhanov

The film "Storm" by Adilkhan Yerzhanov received a special award from independent film critics from Italy at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

At the same event, actors Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov were awarded the Bisato D Award'Oro 2022 Best Actors.

Also, the film "Storm" won the Grand Prix of two International festivals at once: the International Festival Du Policier film Polar Reims in France and the Los Angeles Asia-Pacific Film Festival in the USA.





"Akyn"

The film directed by Darejan Omirbayev received an award at the Olhar de Cinema International Film Festival in Brazil. The film won the "Best Film" prize in the "Other Views" section.





"Koshe akyny"

The short film directed by Samgar Rakym received the Audience Award in the nomination "Best Short Film" at the Annapolis Film Festival in the USA.





Sharipa Urazbaeva

Sharipa Urazbaeva's film "Kyzyl Anar" entered the top 15 world films selected for participation in the nomination "The most promising Talent" at the Asian Film Festival in Osaka Festival.

The film was also presented at the 21st Imagineindia International Film Festival in Madrid, Spain.

Uzbekistan

"Uzbekistan: A Journey beyond Time in Central Asia"

On December 9, the Louvre Museum hosted the presentation of the film "Uzbekistan: A Journey beyond Time in Central Asia", created by the Foundation for the Development of Culture and Art together with the French film company les v Poissons Volants, the Arte TV channel and the Louvre Museum.





"The scent of melon in Samarkand"

The film directed by Ali Khamrayev won the prize of the Felix Film Festival, which was held in Milan.





Korkut Ata Film Festival

Uzbek films became winners in two main categories of the prestigious film festival, which was held in Turkey. The film "Ael Kismati" directed by Dilmurod Masaidov received the Grand Prix in the nomination "Best Feature Film", and the film directed by Furkat Usmanov "Inson" received the Grand Prix in the nomination "Best Documentary Film".





"Evrilish"

The film "Evrilish" by screenwriter and director Elkin Tuichiev was recognized as the best at the XXVII Busan International Film Festival in the KIM Jisok Award nomination.

Kyrgyzstan

"The Road to Eden"

The Grand Prix of the International Film Festival of Buddhist Cinema in Tuva was awarded to the film "The Road to Eden" directed by Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Zhapar uulu from Kyrgyzstan.





"Esimde"

The film of Aktan Arym Kubat "Esimde" became the winner of the Grand Prix of the jury of the 15th Asia-Pacific Film Academy of APSA. The ceremony took place in Gold Coast, Australia.





"Salvador Dali"

The film directed by Eldiyar Madakim won the prize in the nomination "Best Short Film" at the IX International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Sharjah, UAE.





The present for the future

The film by Kyrgyz director Shamir Rayapov won the J-Wave Award at the Japanese Short Film Festival and Asia 2022 for the strongest message on environmental issues.





"Shambhala"

The film "Shambhala" directed by Artykbai Suyundukov Brooklyn won the prize of the New York Film Festival. The tape was awarded for the best cinematography.