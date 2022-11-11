Diplomas with QR code and flights to Malaysia: how the life of Kazakhstanis changed in October

We tell you what new opportunities appeared for Kazakhstanis in October.





AlmaU Sharmanov School of Health Sciences

AlmaU has opened a unique School of Health Sciences, which bears the name of Academician Toregelda Sharmanov. The university has an MBA program "Management in Healthcare", which has been graduated by more than 200 top managers of medical institutions, consulting projects, seminars and trainings are conducted taking into account the needs of the audience.





TikTok representative office in Almaty and Astana





TikTok plans to release more projects with educational organizations, making the content on the social network as interesting and useful as possible.





Increase of maximum deposit rates

Since October 27, the KFGD has increased the maximum recommended rates for non-term deposits, term deposits and savings deposits for October and November of this year. At Home Credit Bank, the annual effective rates on deposits and certificates of deposit increased to 17.5%.





Tablets for schoolchildren





In 2023-2024, more than 400,000 first-graders will be provided with tablets. Additional access points will be installed in schools, mobile Internet services for tablets with a special tariff for schoolchildren will be purchased.





Certificates and diplomas with QR code

Kazakhstan will issue certificates and diplomas in digital format and with a QR code.

Also, each student will have their own digital profile, and teachers will have a portfolio where information about passing certification, hiring, and participating in competitions will be presented.





Kazakhstan — Belize





Citizens of the States of Kazakhstan and Belize will be able to enter, leave, transit and stay in the territory of the state of the other party without a visa for up to 30 days during each 180-day period from the date of the first entry.





Almaty — Bangkok

Since October 30, Air Astana has restored regular direct flights from Almaty to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Flights are operated on an Airbus A321LR airliner.





Business re-registration





The process of business re-registration has been simplified for entrepreneurs. Now, due to minor errors in the documents, the business will not be denied re-registration, but will send the materials for revision.





Unified cadastral system

A unified cadastral system is being created in Kazakhstan. The introduction of the EGCN will allow to improve and optimize procedures in the field of land relations, as well as their translation into digital format.





Almaty — Khabarovsk





Direct flights Almaty — Khabarovsk — Almaty will open for the winter-spring navigation period from December 8. Charter flights will be operated by SCAT. The flights will be operated on a Boeing 737-800, and the flight time will be six hours. Departure from Almaty will be carried out on Wednesdays at 21:00, and from Khabarovsk — on Thursdays at 08:00.





Trendyol Marketplace

Kazakhstani goods can be sold through a large Turkish marketplace. The logistics company BigWays, serving regional marketplaces, has signed a contract, becoming a partner of Trendyol in the local market.





Almaty — Nha Trang





The Vietnamese airline VietJet Air will start operating regular passenger flights to Kazakhstan from October 25. Flights will be operated on the Almaty — Nha Trang route with a frequency of two flights per week — Wednesday, Saturday, on A330 aircraft.





Grants for starting a business

Almaty residents can receive grants to open a business and learn a new profession for free. Training is carried out at the request of employers in training centers and at the workplace of employers. The duration of training is up to six months. It is necessary to contact the Employment Center of Almaty.





Invest HongKong Representative Office





Invest Hong Kong representative office opened in Almaty. Invest Hong Kong is a department of the Hong Kong SAR Government responsible for foreign direct investment. The agency assists in the search for professional service providers needed to start a business, represents and introduces large organizations and institutions, advises on the selection of office space.





Almaty — Issyk-Kul

By 2035, it is planned to build a 96-kilometer highway Almaty — border of Kyrgyzstan — Issyk-Kul. The new highway will make the way to the lake almost twice as short. The route chosen for construction is: Almaty — Uzynagash — Kastek pass —Karasai-Batyr — Kemin — Issyk-Kul.





Kazakhstan — Malaysia





Kazakhstan and Malaysia will restore direct flights. In 2023, Air Asia will fly from Kuala Lumpur to Kazakhstan with further flights to a third country.





TikTok StartUp Academy, @astana.hub

Astana Hub and TikTok are launching an exclusive educational program for startups in Kazakhstan — TikTok StartUp Academy. TikTok for Business experts will share their knowledge. Participation in the program is free. After successfully completing the course, you will be able to receive a grant for posting video content in TikTok. You need to apply by following the link in the profile description.





Cover photo source: astanatimes.com

