dancer-from-new-york-about-working-with-madonna-and-netflix

I graduated from art school. I started dancing professionally, and the older I was, the more I traveled the world and danced.I also watched various shows on TV and was inspired.In high school, I began to dance in various styles — modern and jazz. After the ballet, everything seems easy. Now my main focus is Vogue.This was in 1986 for the documentary Paris On Fire. I was extremely happy about it.It was visited by many celebrities: Diana Ross and George Michael. It was a popular underground club. We went there with colleagues from the house of Xtravaganza. At that time, I knew an actress, and she said that I should meet Madonna and told her about me.Madonna asked me about Vogue and told me that she was writing a song about this dance, offered me to participate and be a choreographer for the music video. After Madonna found out I was a professional dancer, she took me on tour.She is skilled in dancing and learns quickly. Because in Vogue there are no such movements as in ballet. You just watch and do. She learned everything in two weeks.Also, in 1988, we were invited to Brazil with Vogue performances. I have not been to Kazakhstan, but I would like to visit it. I heard there's a big, growing Vogue community there. I was in Russia: in Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

I staged choreography for the show and worked on the camera.There were a lot of celebrities and supermodels, and I staged choreography, taught them how to pose and walk. I worked with Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Katy Perry.We think everything will be restored by September, but we are always online and support each other.