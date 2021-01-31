Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


dance-studios-in-tashkent
Dance studios in Tashkent
34
/

Yesterday at 10:00

Dance studios in Tashkent

Tango-Magia Dance Studio, @tangomagia

Tango-Magia Dance Studio.jpg

This studio is based mainly on Argentine tango. In addition to Argentine tango, they can learn classical choreography, Uzbek and Caucasian dances, various areas of modern street dancing — break dance, hip-hop, dancehall. Both adults and children are successfully trained in the studio.

Address: 21 Ovozi St.

Contacts: +998 97 765 45 81, +998 71 233 43 80, +998 71 233 94 41


Dlux Dance Studio, @dlux_novza

Dlux Dance Studio.jpg

This school teaches more than 15 types of dance, fitness, yoga, Pilates, children's dancing and children's gymnastics. The dance school has five halls with equipment according to European standards. Experienced coaches, friendly atmosphere and drive on the dance floor await you here.

Address: 1 Navoi Ave.

Contacts: +998 78 148 28 82


Apocalypse, @official.team.apocalypse

Apocalypse.jpg

Apocalypse is a modern dance school for children and adults. Here they teach the most interesting modern dances like hip-hop, vogue, twerk, krump. Also there are areas like stretching and fitness.

Address: 60 Karatal St.

Contacts: +998 90 999 55 08


Dance Territory, @dance_territory

Dance Territory.jpg

At the moment, the studio offers you the most popular dance directions today: latin lady style, social dance, strip plastic, zumba fitness, oriental dance, lezginka, you can also try yoga or send your children to rhythmic gymnastics. The studio also offers individual lessons in all directions, to make a wedding show or a flash mobs.

Address: 28 Karatal St., 7/3 Khadra St.

Contacts: +998 95 145 81 85, +998 98 312 29 26


Merci Danse, @mercidanse

Merci Danse.jpg

At Merci Danse you are offered to learn ballroom dancing, salsa, bachata, initial dancing, tango and half dance. The team consists of the best choreographers and teachers of the capital, who have an impressive teaching experience, performing on stage at various festivals, and working with pop stars.

Address: 1 Mukimi St.

Contacts: +998 71 253 42 52, +998 71 253 23 43, +998 93 300 23 43


Unity Base, @unitybase

Unity Base.jpg

This is a modern dance studio where they teach krump, popping, vogue, hip-hop. Many teachers are laureates of festivals and competitions. The studio often fights battles, shoots videos and puts on shows.

Address: 73a Babur St.

Contacts: +998 93 530 80 30


Funky Sketchers, @funky.sketchers

Funky Sketchers.jpg

Funky Sketchers' teachers are prize-winners of numerous international competitions. They have extensive teaching experience and will find an individual approach to everyone. It teaches modern dances like hip hop, dancehole, house, krump, vogue and zumba.

Address: 17 Chimkent St.

Contacts: +998 90 359 66 65

#dancing #uzbekistan #tashkent #dancerstashkent #dancestudio
